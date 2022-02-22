All hands on deck for "The Pirates of Penzance JR."

Mabel (Charlotte Schrum) and Frederic (Roman Bygness) sing “Oh, Is There Not One Maiden." Their duet is backed by a chorus of “The Daughters” who are Ywar Tha, Xochitl Arellano, Nadia Figueroa, Jenny Thao, Anna Galvin, Gracie Schillerberg, Gracen Plagge, Ashlyn Dionicio, Neylis Cardona, Ali Ullrich, Paige Ewoldt, Emily Hoo, Jaslyn Vazquez, Jasmyne Aherns, Brigid Bonner, Tayli Oxendale, Maria Bowman and Montzerrath Morales.
Ruth (Leila Jaime) sings “When Frederic Was A Little Lad” to Frederic (Roman Bygness), with the Pirate King (Jayden Bradley) and the pirate chorus looking on. Members of the pirate chorus are Samuel Salazar, Arturo Marquez, Cesar Cardona Jr., Johnny Lopez, Christopher LoVan, Cooper Gehlsen, Alexander Henningsen, Drake Myron, Luke Ullrich, Kevin Dionicio and Kevin Pineda.
Mabel (Charlotte Schrum) and the Sergeant (Charlye Cervantes) sing a part of “When The Foeman Bares His Steel.”
Major-General Stanley (Gavin Schmadeke) sings “Modern Major-General” with the entire cast. Cast members not previously named are John Parr as Samuel, Aaliyah Buter as Edith and Azucena Bartolon as Isabel.
Frederic listens as the Pirate King sings “Oh, Better Far To Live and Die.”
The Sergeant and Major-General Stanley are shown singing their part of “When The Foeman Bares His Steel.” They are backed by the Police Chorus: Lauren Lambert, Claire Olsen, Lyrisa Wiese, Kacie Schulte, Clarissa Santos, Alondra Rodriguez, Addison Schillerberg, Alizee Herrera, Emily Ladwig, Lesly Saravia, Cynthia Ornelas, Mia Cervantes, Yareimi Aleman and Ember Pedersen.