All-State speech honors: More than Meets the Eye

DHS filmmakers take on hidden depression

“More than Meets the Eye” is a film about two friends and the struggles of depression, said Antonio Rodriguez.

The film was produced by Denison High School (DHS) students Adalis Boeck, Adonay Arellano, Amanda Zarazua, Ana Rios, Analys Martinez, Antonio Rodriguez, Esteban Castellanos, Genesis Rodriguez, Hanry Santamaria, Jose Santamaria, Kimberly Ramirez, and Leo Moreno.

“More than Meets the Eye” was one of six DHS projects selected for the Iowa High School Speech Association All-State Large Group contest on Saturday, and one of two DHS projects selected to be presented at the event.

“Throughout the film, one of the friends appears to be happy while the other one appears to be sad,” Antonio explained. “But then, later on, there’s a plot twist and it turns out that the happy friend hasn’t been OK this entire time; he was hiding it and he ends up committing suicide.”

He said the purpose of the film is to bring awareness that depressed people often hide their depression.

“It’s something that we’ve learned through our lives when we’ve seen people struggle with things,” Esteban said.

Esteban played the “sad” friend; Adonay played the “happy” friend.

The other students appear in scenes set at the school or helped out with various aspects of the production, such as helping pick out music.

“It was a lot of fun watching from the outside as the group came together and collaborated on the project,” said DHS language arts teacher Cynthia Koster.

“I like to coach Short Film more as an observer - I let the kids have creative freedom and then step in if I feel that they need redirection or feel that they are getting off track.”

She said the students in the group were professional and mature from the start.

Antonio did all the filming (with an iPhone belonging to Esteban), directed the actors and edited the project.

He said he’s interested in becoming a filmmaker one day.

December 17 was the group’s first day of shooting.

The group took about a week to shoot the project the first time around, and it was shown for the first time at the Speech Home Show on January 16.

“Then, for the district contest (on January 22), we had to go back in and reshoot some things to make it better,” Antonio said.

They also did more reshooting prior to the State Large Group Speech contest on February 5.

“For me, the best part was getting together and putting our brains to work and making our characters what we want the viewers to see,” Adonay said.

Hanry said he enjoyed helping come up with the story ideas.

“This is a very serious topic that we have to think thoroughly about,” he said.

Jose said he enjoyed helping gather ideas about how to create the film.

“I know several friends who are going through this situation,” Leo said.

He said the film helps raise awareness of the problem of depression.

“The most interesting part was to work with the whole group to interpret a story of two people,” Genesis said. “We’re all different ages – we range from freshmen to seniors – so it was interesting to see everyone’s take on it.”

“It was a lot of fun to see how they took an idea, interpreted it, and brought it to fruition,” Koster said. “I think it was great for the upperclassmen to share their experiences and expertise with the underclassmen. And I think it was good for the underclassmen to develop some friendships with the upperclassmen and see them not only as mentors but as equals.”

Genesis wrote most of the script.

“Even though the actors do improv some of it and they had their own take on it, I feel when we wrote the twist that it’s (depression) something a lot of people experience on the daily but they don’t really recognize it,” she said.

“I thought it was really fun how we all got together to create something good,” Amanda said.

“When I was filming, I was looking out to make it as creative as possible,” Antonio said.

He said he has seen projects made at schools with high-quality camera equipment – but better equipment doesn’t always make for a better film.

He compensated for shooting on an iPhone by finding better angles and transitions and creating interesting images.

“We’ve had a lot of comments about people appreciating it and saying we were really brave for making a film about a topic like this,” Antonio said. “I think people have enjoyed it and have appreciated it.”

Esteban said a lot of people have said they appreciated the plot twist.

“It’s something that you don’t expect,” he said. “People don’t focus on people that aren’t outwardly sad … so a lot of people enjoyed that it shines a light on people who might be hiding or struggling with it.”

“Sometimes you have to think about the big picture, and really worry about everyone at the end of the day and make sure that everyone is doing OK,” Adonay said.

“We’re all really proud of it,” Antonio said.

“I really look forward to hearing what the critic has to say about this film on Saturday,” Koster said.