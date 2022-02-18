All-State speech honors: The Tattoo

DHS students teach about the Holocaust through mime

“The Tattoo,” a group mime performance by Denison High School (DHS) students Emma Schurke, Esteban Castellanos, Gracie Schurke, Jinessa Lewis, and Elizabeth Christensen, will be performed by the students at the Iowa High School Speech Association All-State Large Group contest on Saturday.

The group’s project was one of six DHS projects selected for all-state, and one of two DHS projects selected to be performed at the event.

Esteban said DHS language arts teacher Cynthia Koster came up with the idea for a story about the Holocaust several years ago.

“We wanted to do a harder mime because we wanted to push ourselves,” he said. “She presented us this idea for The Tattoo and we agreed and stuck to it.”

“‘The Tattoo’ is a story about a grandmother reacting to her grandson getting a tattoo on his forearm,” Koster explained. “The reaction to his tattoo leads her to reveal her own experience of being sent to a concentration camp and being tattooed during the Holocaust. It is a story about remembrance, empathy, and staying educated so that the horrors of the Holocaust are never repeated.”

She said she has been working on the story in her mind for the last four years.

“After visiting the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City this summer, and knowing the caliber of the mature senior mimes that I had, I knew this was the group that needed to bring the story to life,” Koster said.

Gracie said the story shows the terrible treatment the characters received in the concentration camp.

“And then, at the end, we kind of relieve the audience when the characters are saved,” she said.

The choreographed performance is set to music and limited to seven minutes, Elizabeth explained.

The group began rehearsals in November 2021 by creating characters and working through the plot, Esteban said.

“Mrs. Koster gave us a basic outline and then through the whole thing we added to the story ourselves by viewing what our characters would do and we incorporated that into it,” Elizabeth said. “We had a little bit of freedom with it.”

The group rehearsed for several hours every Thursday night.

“When we go to competition, we get critiques, and then we go back to practice and we critique ourselves and go from there,” Emma said.

Gracie said the students had to develop their mime skills as the rehearsals went on.

“You have to practice and really focus in on one thing at a time and really master that skill first before moving on to the next thing,” she said.

Facial expressions are a key part of any mime performance because words can’t be used to tell the story, Esteban said.

“You have to be really conscious of how you’re moving your body and forming shapes,” he said.

“Mrs. Koster and Mrs. Olsen (DHS language arts instructor Laurel Olsen) cast people for mime based on how we did in our audition – how we do with our facial expressions and our movements,” Elizabeth said.

The students all said they had acquired more respect for the art of mime while working on the project.

“I feel like we all put in the most effort every practice, which is why we worked so well together and that’s why we were able to create something special,” Gracie said. “That’s why I enjoyed working with this group.”

“Skill-wise, we’re all pretty similar, so everything flowed together really nicely,” Esteban said.

Elizabeth said she enjoyed working with the group because they all understood the seriousness of the topic.

“You all wanted to put everything in and not goof around,” she said.

“We went into practice open-minded, and whatever Mrs. Koster threw at us we all were willing to try,” Emma said.

She said they all enjoyed working on the project.

Elizabeth said the point of the project is to educate the audience about what happened during the holocaust.

“It’s definitely a story that will pull your heartstrings,” Emma said.

“We definitely made a few people cry throughout the season,” Esteban said.

Jinessa Lewis was not available at the time of the interview.