Allen Anderson named president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital

The Board of Directors of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll announced the appointment of Allen Anderson as the new president and CEO beginning July 1.

Prior to this appointment, Anderson served as CEO and administrator of Avera Tyler in Tyler, Minnesota. Additionally, he has worked as vice president of support services/operations of Granite Falls Municipal Hospital and Manor and as human resources director and interim CEO at Madison Healthcare Services.

Anderson earned his undergraduate degree in business administration from Globe College/Minnesota School of Business and has a Master of Business Administration with a healthcare emphasis from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Anderson succeeds Ed Smith, who has served as president and CEO of St. Anthony since 2012. Smith will continue as president and CEO until July 1 and will assist with the transition into Anderson’s leadership.

Chairman of St. Anthony Regional Hospital Board of Directors, Nick Badding, said, “Over the last several months, a nationwide search was conducted to identify candidates for the next president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital. Talented and qualified candidates from across the United States expressed interest in the position which led to an intensive interview process. On behalf of the selection committee, we are proud to have Allen Anderson serve as the next president and CEO. His enthusiasm and innovative ideas will greatly benefit St. Anthony.”

“I am honored to accept the position as the president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital and am looking forward to working closely with employees, providers, and leaders to continue upholding the mission of providing quality care for our patients and communities,” said Anderson. “St. Anthony Regional Hospital is a healthcare leader, and it’s an honor to join such an outstanding organization.”