Parents interested in school options for their children visited a school options fair at Boulders Event Center on February 18.

The timing of the event was coincidental with the passage of the school choice bill; however, the timing was beneficial.

Trish Wilger, executive director of the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education, said the organization just this year decided to conduct school options fairs and that the Denison event was scheduled several months before the bill passed. The Denison fair was the first one the organization hosted; it would have been the second one had weather not cancelled a school options fair in Des Moines in January.

“This is an event meant to give parents an opportunity to participate in a fun family event and talk with school leaders from the private schools, and home schooling and different organizations that work with parents on educational choice,” Wilger said.

She said she was very pleased with the venue and the community turnout at the fair.

Representatives from a number of schools and educational organization were available to talk to parents, and a number of games were set up for children to play.

Among the schools and organizations were Kuemper in Carroll, St. Rose in Denison, the Diocese of Sioux City, Americans for Prosperity, St. Mary’s in Storm Lake, Hispanics Aligned for Choice in Education Reform (HACER), the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education, and Unity Ridge.

Unity Ridge is currently Zion Lutheran in Denison. Zion voters on May 15 last year passed a resolution to create a Lutheran Church Missouri Synod independent Recognized Service Organization (RSO) and when completed will transfer the current school into the new entity. Information at the Unity Point booth said this was done to allow for the continued success, financial stability and future growth of providing a Christ-centered education for area children. RSOs can legally operate a 501©(3) non-profit organization.

The Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Des Moines. Wilger said the organization supports all options in schooling – private schools, public education, home schooling and virtual schooling.

“We want families to be where it is going to best serve their children, wherever that is,” she said.

The school choice bill will aid the Iowa Alliance for Choice in Education’s purpose.

“We’ve been in support of the bill and different variations of it for years to try to give parents more options, especially lower income families if they want to choose private schools,” Wilger said. “The passage of the bill has drawn a lot of interest from parents. It’s spurned a lot of parents to start looking at options. There are things they can do now that they couldn’t do before.”

Briefly, the bill makes state education funding available for K-12 students who choose to attend private schools.

Wilger explained the school choice law will help the lower income families to have a financial choice to send their children to private schools.

“For some time there has been the School Tuition Organization, a tax credit program schools have used to help families. This (the school choice law) will allow them to do a lot more,” she said.

“There are a lot of lower income families that would like to send their children to private but can’t afford it. This will really make it available now,” she added. “You look at private schools around the state, especially in metro areas that they serve, it’s a really diverse set of families – socio economic diversity and ethnic diversity, and they serve special needs kids, so they do a lot.”

While the law provides the economic opportunity, it can’t change the variations in geographical opportunity.

“In the southern tier counties in Iowa there are not as many (private schools) and some families have no private school options in those areas,” Wilger explained. “They might do virtual schooling or home schooling but not have the private school opportunity.”

The Iowa Department of Education lists 183 non-public schools in the 2022-2023 school year, serving a total certified enrollment of 33,354. The 2022-2023 school year was the most recent listing of private schools on the Department of Education’s website.

According to information compiled by the Gazette, 57 of Iowa’s 99 counties have at least one private school. Counties with the most private schools are Polk, Dubuque, Linn, Black Hawk, Sioux and Woodbury.

Of the 31 counties in the southern three tiers of counties, only six have a private school.