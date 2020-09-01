Amateur BBQ competition sign-up begins

Volunteers needed
Twenty teams are needed for the amateur Backyard BBQ Cookoff competition, which is one of the elements of the Backyard Brew & ‘Que that will take place on September 18 and 19.
The Brew & ‘Que is a one-time-only replacement for the Tri City BBQ Fest, which was canceled this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Backyard BBQ Cookoff is a day-long event that takes place on Saturday, September 19.
“It will be similar to the amateur competitions we’ve had in the years past - except this will not have people’s choice judging,” said Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, which is the organizer of both events.
“We want to limit points of contact, which includes the public and the members of the teams.”
The Greater Omaha Barbeque Society is recruiting judges for the event.
“They’re also helping us organize the event and making sure we follow proper procedures for judging as well as the new health standards that a lot of competitions are utilizing right now due to coronavirus,” Blakley said.
The amateur competition will be set up on 14th street between Broadway and First Avenue South.
The entry fee is $50 per team. All entry fees go into the prize money pot.
“Each team will receive eight chicken thighs and two racks of ribs,” he said.
“They get to choose their best portions to turn in to be judged.”
Check in is at 8 a.m.; and the cooks meeting is at 8:30 a.m.
“That’s where the teams get all their instructions and they get meat,” Blakley said. “Everyone starts with the same product. They won’t be able to marinate overnight.”
The meat will be provided by the event sponsor, Norelius & Nelson Law Firm.
Cash prizes will be given for first, second and third overall. Trophies, provided by D & S Sales, will be awarded for first, second and third for chicken and for ribs.
Judging will take place in the former Topko building.
“Folks will be spaced out in there and we’ll have just enough judges to get by,” Blakley said. “We don’t want to get too much of a crowd in there.”
Team members will be required to wear masks when turning in their products for judging because that will involve being close to the event volunteers.
He said a few teams have already signed up.
“We’re taking the first 20 teams,” he said.
Teams should sign up early to be assured of getting a spot.
“Our amateur teams always have a good time,” Blakley said. “I think they’re excited to show off their craft or their favorite recipe.”
The Backyard BBQ Cookoff is a chance for cooks to win some cash and gain recognition, he said.
“This will be a good time and it’s definitely something we can do with distance from each other,” Blakley said.
The CDC is looking for about 100 volunteers for the event.
“Although we will not need as many volunteers as we do in a typical year, we still need help to make this event a success,” he said.
Individuals are needed to work four-hour shifts, including setup shifts on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18.
“We’ll be open for lunch on Friday so we need some people to help us get things in place in time for that,” he said.
The event will not use currency such as BBQ Bucks – but beer tickets will be sold to keep lines for the beer tent flowing smoothly.
“We will have one tent that has two volunteers in it and they will be selling beer tickets and checking IDs so they can provide wristbands for our of-age guests,” Blakley said. “We will also have a soda station tent with two volunteers at a time. They will be selling all of the refreshments for the festival.”
Volunteers will also be needed to haul three wagon coolers, with a variety of beverages, around the event area.
“We also have some games and we are not going to staff most of them,” he said. “We do have a couple exceptions and we need folks to keep an eye on those and make sure they’re operating smoothly and safely.”
Several individuals will be needed to help guide attendees who want to work on the giant street mural and to sanitize the chalk after each use.
Blakley expects about 20 volunteers will be working in the uptown area at any given time.
All volunteers will be asked to wear masks and social distance to the best of their ability.
Volunteer and team entry forms will be available on the tricitybbq.com website this week.
Forms may also be picked up at the CDC office 18 S Main Street.
“This is a great way for our community to close out the summer with some fun,” Blakley said.
“In these tough times it will be great to get out and see each other and feel like a community again in a way that only we can.”