American Legion Post #8 in Denison for the first time conducted The American Legion of Iowa Fifth Grade Flag Essay contest.

Three fifth grade students received monetary prizes at the Denison post’s meeting on Monday, February 13.

According to the Iowa Legion’s website (https://www.ialegion.org/flag-essay/), the purpose of the contest “is to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the United States Flag on the part of elementary-level students.”

Additional purposes are to gain knowledge of flag etiquette and respect for the flag.

Before an audience of Post #8 members, family members, their teacher, Andrea Johnson, and Superintendent Mike Pardun, each student stood up and read their essay.

First place and a check for $75 were awarded to Yiceli Bartolon. Second place and a check for $50 were awarded to Emily Spahn. Third place and a check for $25 were awarded to Donovan Thao.

Each student also received a flag from Post #8.

The first-place essay will advance to the district level of the contest.

Carl Bohm, who was in charge of the contest for Post #8, said all three essays were excellent and the judge’s decision on placing the essays first, second or third was difficult.

Johnson was mentioned for the help she gave to the Post #8 and for her work with the students.

“I see so much potential in my students here, and they are going to do great things,” Johnson said.

The essay is a one page document of 300 words or less that tells about the student’s perspective of what the United States Flag represents to them using facts from the United States Flag Code.

The students were reminded that that when they become high school seniors to apply for the Post #8 scholarships if they qualify.

The scholarships are available to seniors at Denison High School who have a relative that is serving or has served in the United States military. The relative could be a grandparent, parent, aunt, uncle, or sibling.

Scholarship awards are available for those attending a four-year university or college, a community college, or a trade or professional college. Students must have a C average or better.

American Legion Post #8 awarded five scholarships of $500 each in 2022.

To learn more about the scholarships, contact Commander William Smith at 712-263-8404 or email ialegionpost8@gmail.com.

The Significance of the Flag of the United States of America

When I think of the flag of the United States of America, I feel grateful and blessed to have freedom.

The flag has impacted the history of the U.S for years and represents perseverance, sacrifice, honor but most importantly freedom. Many wars that bold American soldiers fought and died for were to give our 50 states freedom. Some soldiers would return home crestfallen for those who had perished during war but were proud to come back to their family.

The flag isn’t just an ordinary flag. It’s memorable, with a lot of history behind it. If you were to own a flag, you would have to maintain respect for it. I have realized that there are people in the U.S who are reckless towards the American flag. I have seen many people that would never agree to do the Pledge of Allegiance because they believe it’s “ridiculous.” Many people disrespect the flag on purpose, like protesters, who would usually burn the American flag. If there were one word to describe these people it would be disappointment.

Even though we are seeing these types of insolent actions around the U.S in people, we have to be influencers to the world. Having respect for the flag is that you put your right hand over your heart and say the pledge of allegiance when you’re supposed to. The most known rule for the flag is to never let the flag approach the ground or be dipped in any type of fluid. This rule was invented because the flag is expected to be held with respect so the flag mustn’t get soiled once it goes near these situations.

Till this day our amazing flag waves as high as can be showing a sign of opportunity! However, people may disagree and protest negativity about our flag but that won’t stop making us love our outstanding country known as the United States of America!

The History of the American Flag

The American flag has a lot more history to it than you may know and it is important that we pay attention to that interesting history.

First, the original flag was made on June 14, 1777, to represent the union of the 13 colonies turned states.

Second, there was a pledge made for the flag that most American schools do every morning called the Pledge of Allegiance. This is how the Pledge of Allegiance goes, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” The reason why we pledge is so we can remember the patriots before us and show gratitude for the soldiers that fought for this country.

Next, there is also a sign of respect we do every time we hear the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem, that sign is placing our hand over our hearts. The reason why we put our hand over our hearts is because it’s a sign of respect, dignity, and honor for the brave soldiers and patriots before us.

Finally the last piece of information about the flag is that it originally had 13 stars and stripes but later got changed to 50 stars due to adding more and more states as time went on and America getting more land. Another big part of getting more states was the separation from King George’s laws that the colonists could not move out of the thirteen colonies.

As you can see our flag has many interesting fun facts and history to it and that is why we respect and salute it.

The Respect For The American Flag

The respect for the American flag is magnificent.

The first rule is that the flag can’t touch anything beneath it, like the ground, floor and water. The second is that the flag shouldn’t be in harsh conditions and destroyed preferably by burning. Then disrespect, disrespect for the flag means dishonor to those who served and died while protecting this country. When the flag is carried it should always be flat or horizontally and aloft and free all the time.

Next is that “the flag should never be used as a covering for a ceiling” of any use. The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in a harsh manner which could lead the flag to be torn, soiled and damaged which should not happen. The Flag should never be used as a package or receptacle for receiving, holding, or delivering items.