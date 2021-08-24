An average harvest ahead; crops survive dry conditions

He said he expects to see close to county averages for harvest, however.

“For corn and soybeans, some of the fields that have gotten more moisture are looking OK; they’ll be fine,” Witt said. “Some are above and some areas that might not have caught as many rains are going to be a little below it.”

He said he does not expect a catastrophic failure, by any means.

“There will be good yields out there but I don’t foresee it being the greatest in the world,” Witt said.

It’s too early to say whether harvest will arrive early, but earlier season corn and beans may crash quite a bit faster than might have been anticipated, he said.

“Those could be the situations where that harvest could occur sooner rather than later,” Witt said.

Additional rain at this point probably won’t affect the corn harvest, but would work to keep the plants healthy and slow the drying process.

“The temperatures are what’s really going to affect us here, and not necessarily the daytime temperatures,” he said. “At night it’s only going to get down to the upper 70s, so we’re going to have a lot of heat units these next two weeks. Rapid growth. Rapid maturation.”