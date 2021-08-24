An average harvest ahead; crops survive dry conditions

“For Crawford County, the corn is looking pretty good,” said Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist for Crawford, Carroll, Greene, Shelby, Audubon and Guthrie counties.
A lack of rain has caused some interior areas of fields and hillsides to begin premature firing, he said.
“It’s not everywhere in Crawford County; more to the north and eastern portions,” Witt said.
“I have seen some tip back (corn ears missing kernels at the outer end of the ear) but not a lot. We’re not in a full-blown drought like in north central Iowa, where they have a lot of shorter ears and less kernels.”
Soybeans have also had problems due to the dry conditions.
“For soybeans, we have had some pod abortion because we have been lacking that moisture,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a bin-busting yield when it comes to soybeans but we’re being able to hold on. There has been a lot of SDS (sudden death syndrome) and a lot of the beans are starting to turn in the rougher patches of the field.”
Witt said he would not be surprised to see rapid deterioration in fields in the next two weeks if temperatures remain high.
“My biggest concern is we’re not going to have that quality dry down/quality finish that I would like to get with this crop,” he said.
He said he expects to see close to county averages for harvest, however.
“For corn and soybeans, some of the fields that have gotten more moisture are looking OK; they’ll be fine,” Witt said. “Some are above and some areas that might not have caught as many rains are going to be a little below it.”
He said he does not expect a catastrophic failure, by any means.
“There will be good yields out there but I don’t foresee it being the greatest in the world,” Witt said.
It’s too early to say whether harvest will arrive early, but earlier season corn and beans may crash quite a bit faster than might have been anticipated, he said.
“Those could be the situations where that harvest could occur sooner rather than later,” Witt said.
Additional rain at this point probably won’t affect the corn harvest, but would work to keep the plants healthy and slow the drying process.
“The temperatures are what’s really going to affect us here, and not necessarily the daytime temperatures,” he said. “At night it’s only going to get down to the upper 70s, so we’re going to have a lot of heat units these next two weeks. Rapid growth. Rapid maturation.”
Additional moisture would still help soybeans fill out, he said.
Witt said he had heard reports of spider mites (which like dry conditions) appearing in other counties, but had not seen much evidence of them in Crawford County.
Grasshoppers (which also like dry conditions) are numerous across the county, but he doesn’t expect significant damage from them.
He said corn earworms are on his radar; he’ll know more in a week or two as to whether they will become a problem.
Witt said the near future may be a good time to plant cover crops.
“With these temperatures, I would say watch your corn, watch your soybeans and be ready to pull the trigger on getting some of those cover crops planted,” he said.
“The sooner you can get them planted, the better.”
Leaves dropping in soybeans and canopies opening in corn will make it possible.
“Even if you’re not going to harvest yet, if that canopy is opening up then you can get that light penetration you want,” Witt said.