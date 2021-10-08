An E for Enthusiasm: Tricia Roberts is the Outstanding New Business Educator

“My dad taught for almost 35 years – he taught high school science, physics – and I always said I would never be a teacher,” she said. “Well, here I am.”

Roberts was inspired to teach by a student she mentored a few years ago.

“She just needed some help getting to college and didn’t really have anybody to help her do that,” she said. “She inspired me to take that next step and want to become a teacher.”

Her opportunity came when the former business teacher at BVHS retired two years ago.

“I had a lot of work experience; I was able to get what’s called a CTE (Career and Technical Education) authorization, which lets me be a CTE teacher without having to get a full teaching license. I just had to take six additional classes to get my full CTE authorization,” Roberts said. “The only downfall to that is it limits me in that I can’t get any additional teaching endorsements or things of that nature; I would have to have a full-blown teaching license to do that, but that would require another couple years of school work, and I’m not sure I have it in me.”

She started teaching at BVHS in the fall of 2019.

Roberts said she loves teaching personal finance to seniors at BVHS.