Kids could visit with the Easter Bunny and get prizes and goodies at the Kiron Community Club’s Easter Egg hunt on Saturday morning at the city’s South Park. Because of the cold, the kids didn't have to hunt. They picked plastic eggs out of a box to win prizes and were given a bag of goodies.
The Kiron Community Club will soon start selling raffle tickets for chances to win a smoker from Volkert Sales, to raise funds for the Kiron’s 125th anniversary next year. The Community Club is also planning an fundraising breakfast on May 7.