An educator as an ice cream sundae

This year, Broadway Elementary Principal Trevor Urich topped himself when rewarding students for performing well on their Star Assessments ... or was it the other way around, with the students topping him. On Friday afternoon he allowed each fourth and fifth graders at the school to scoop ice cream on him, douse him with a variety of syrups and to sprinkle him with all sorts of toppings. In past years, Urich’s reward has been to run a gauntlet of snowballs thrown by students. Star Assessments show how well students are progressing in math and literacy skills. Photo by Gordon Wolf

