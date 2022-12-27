An invitation to the White House

Denison native Robert Lyons recently attended a holiday reception at the White House in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Lyons has lived in Washington, D.C., since he accepted a position as confidential assistant to the administrator in the USDA Rural Development office about a year ago.

“I was invited (to the reception) as part of the group that came to the White House for having been a part of the Biden campaign back in 2019,” Lyons said.

“I was on the campaign from the very beginning.”

The holiday reception was a chance for Lyons to catch up with many individuals he had not seen since the campaign.

“I ran into a few folks I had worked with in Iowa during the caucus, and a few other folks I worked with in the Carolinas and Florida, and a couple of my coworkers from Ohio,” he said. “It was great to finally meet some people that I knew only from Twitter or from online.”

The visit to the White House for the reception was not his first.

“It was my first time not as a tourist, and my first time as a guest of the president and the first lady,” he said. “During the Obama Administration, I went with my folks (Denison residents Don and Jayne Lyons). We did the regular tour that’s available to the general public. It was a phenomenal experience.”

He said they were excited to find Iowan Herbert Hoover’s portrait was still up in the White House at the time.

“We got a picture with that, of course,” Lyons said.

The holiday reception was much better than a public tour, he said.

“They had a lot of the side rooms open that aren’t usually open for the regular tour,” Lyons said.

“We got to go in the library area and get right next to the shelves and see the artifacts on the walls. They had a sword that had been presented to George Washington hanging in a case.”

He visited a room where the White House china is stored on open shelving units, and toured the main ballroom spaces.

“It was so cool to be able to walk through these spaces you’ve read about, knowing that history happened in these rooms,” he said.

“Everything was open and you could get pictures with anything; it was amazing to see how open it was.”

When he went back two days later for a public holiday tour, most of those areas were roped off.

“You couldn’t get close to things and had to stay within a designated path,” he said.

At the reception, the visitors were allowed to wander the rooms and look at the holiday decorations.

Lyons said it was a “winter White House wonderland.”

“Dr. (Jill) Biden went above and beyond with the trees and with the theme,” he said.

This year’s theme was “We the People.”

“One of the first trees that greets you as you come in is the Gold Star Family tree honoring those families who have lost someone in the military,” Lyons said. “It’s a beautiful tree and it’s great to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

The largest tree was decorated with models of all the state birds.

“I saw the American goldfinch on there for Iowa (the state bird), and they had some unique ones, as well” he said.

“The decorating was out of this world.”

The White House gingerbread house was also on display at the event. In a tradition that goes back to the 1960s, a miniature White House is made from gingerbread for the holiday season.

“They started constructing that in August, and the detail is incredible,” Lyons said.

He also gave high marks to the food at the reception

“They had homemade eggnog to drink and they also had an amazing spread with lamb chops, and macaroni and cheese with an herb crust that I later found out was cauliflower,” he said. “It was some of the best charcuterie I’ve had in a long time. I could have gone back for at least three plates. Unfortunately, time and talking too much didn’t allow for that.”

A highlight of the reception was when the president and first lady spoke to the group.

“They came out, gave remarks and then they did a little bit of an informal rope line,” Lyons said.

“It was great to see them, great to hear from them, and be in the room with them in a festive, celebratory atmosphere.”

The holiday reception lasted about two hours.

“It’s a beautiful home, and an amazing experience,” Lyons said. “I was glad to get back again under this administration.”

Lyons’s parents flew out last Wednesday to spend Christmas with him.

“We’re alternating major holidays,” he said. “I went back home for Thanksgiving and they came out here for Christmas.”

Lyons had to work a half-day on the Friday before Christmas; he said his parents planned to spend that part of the day visiting the Smithsonian Institution museums.

“Then I’ll meet up with them; we’re going to go see a show at Ford’s Theatre – a Christmas Carol,” he said.

Lyons said he will definitely return to the White House if he is invited again.