“It’s great to have people who are beautiful and have abilities and the strength to be the hero or heroine of a story, but most people aren’t that way,” said author Dawn Ford of Missouri Valley. “Most people are just normal; they have flaws.”

With that idea in mind, she recently finished the first in a four-book middle grade (MG) novel series called “The Band of Unlikely Heroes.”

“I want to have a flawed character and then make them something greater than what they started out to be,” Dawn said.

The first book in the series, “Woodencloak,” was published last week.

“It’s sort of a twisted fairytale,” she said.

“A little troll princess is living her life when fairies come and all chaos breaks loose. She is in charge of getting a seed to the magical forest once they’ve taken over her castle.”

The princess has never before been outside on her own and soon becomes lost.

“It shows the bravery of one small troll against the whole natural world, and an evil that is dogging her steps everywhere she goes,” Dawn said.

“You don’t see a lot of troll heroines out there, but I think that’s something that needs to be shown a lot, especially for children.”

She prefers underdog characters.

“I always see the best in people who are trying their hardest in life,” Dawn said. “They maybe don’t always get anywhere or get as far as others, but I root for them the most, so that’s what comes across in my writing.”

Dawn published her first book in 2017, but the journey to become an author started a dozen years ago.

A friend who was an aspiring writer dragged her along to a meeting with other Iowa authors because she didn’t want to go alone.

“I met all these amazing people and they were telling me their stories,” Dawn said. “I thought, you know, I could do this, so I started writing.”

She was initially very awkward as a writer because she didn’t know the rules.

“I started going to writers’ conventions/conferences and writers’ group meetings, just honing my craft,” Dawn said. “I learned how to work a story, to build it, and it just grew from there.”

Getting her first book published took a long time.

“I write in a genre that isn’t easily publishable,” she said. “If I had just written a sweet romance I could probably have published that a lot easier.”

Her first books were self-published but her last two were published by Scrivenings Press.

An early inspiration arrived with the mail when she was working at an insurance company.

“I came across a piece of mail I was sorting in the mail room, and the last name ‘Fyd’ (pronounced “fide”) struck me,” she said. “It stuck with me for years and years and years.”

She put it together in words such as terrifyd or mortifyd.

The main character’s name in Woodencloak is “Horra Fyd.”

Many of the elements of the book first appeared in a story she first wrote for Havoc online magazine.

“In the story they were all stepsisters, so it was very ‘fairytailish,’” Dawn said.

Fairies turn a thick-skinned troll girl into paper because they want her to be thin and beautiful as they are.

“She had to figure a way back from the spell they cast on her,” she said. “From that, the fairies became the bad guys in this story and the little troll girl became the heroine.”

Dawn said she is a fan of gruesome but harmless ideas like those in the Addams Family stories.

She already knows the stories for the other three books in The Band of Unlikely Heroes series.

“There will be four heroes by the time we’re done,” she said. “They’re all going to be different characters you wouldn’t think would actually end up being a hero to a story. I’ve had them plotted out for two or three years – all the stories and all the characters. They’re all in the first story but you’re not going to figure out who they are until the books progress.”

She said she truly enjoys writing in the fantasy genre.

“I was talking to one of my friends the other day and she said she didn’t know how I create all these fantasy worlds,” Dawn said. “I told her I wasn’t sure how she stayed in the real word because the real world has different rules that you have to play by. In my fantasy world I can create whatever I want to as long as I keep it consistent and that to me is more intriguing than the real world.”

Dawn will present Woodencloak at the Logan Public Library at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18.