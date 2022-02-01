An unmarked grave; new details emerge about Civil War soldier

“Percy Scofield, of Dowville, well known throughout the county, died on Monday evening of last week, from the indirect effects of a bullet wound received during the rebellion,” announced the Tuesday, January 15, 1878, Crawford County Bulletin.

Penny Kinney, chairperson of the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission (CCHPC) found the article in a search she made through genealogybank.com.

“We haven’t had a lot of luck finding older newspapers for that time period,” said Deputy Crawford County Auditor Amy Pieper, who is a member of the CCHPC. “Penny hit the jackpot.”

Scofield was born in Morristown, New York, in 1844, and is buried in an unmarked grave in the Dow City Cemetery.

Bonnie Zampino, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, found his name scratched on a wall of the Harpers Ferry Oddfellows Lodge, which dates back to the Civil War.

She started a search and eventually found that Scofield is buried in Dow City.

Pieper became involved and contacted the historical association in St. Lawrence County, New York, which was able to provide details of his time in the army.

Scofield enlisted on May 7, 1861, in the 24th New York Infantry, Company G. He was wounded on August 29, 1862, at Bull Run, Virginia, and was discharged because of his wounds on March 16, 1863, at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Scofield reenlisted into the 14th New York Heavy Artillery in August of 1863 and was wounded again on March 25, 1865, at Ft. Stedman, Virginia; he mustered out on August 26, 1865, at Washington, D.C.

Last October, Pieper found a certificate of marriage, dated December 16, 1876, for Percy Scofield and Miss Amanda Blodget.

Prior to Kinney’s discovery, the date and manner of Scofield’s death was unknown because the Norelius Community Library’s extensive newspaper collection does not include newspapers from 1877-1878 – although the library does have copies of the Denison Review from earlier in the 1870s that include some details of Scofield’s life.

According to the Library of Congress, the Crawford County Bulletin was published from 1873 to 1888 and was succeeded by the Denison Bulletin.

The Denison library has copies of the Crawford County Bulletin from November 1878 to September 1881, but none from the year of Scofield’s death or earlier.

The Tuesday, January 15, 1878, date of the story sets the date of Scofield’s death as January 7, 1878.

“We knew that he was wounded in the Civil War but really didn’t know what had happened to him,” Pieper said.

The Crawford County Bulletin reported that “His nervous system had long been in a bad condition, and a cut which he received a few days since upon the wrist was doubtless the direct cause which threw him into the spasm of which he died. A post mortem examination by Drs. Iseminger, Hoagland and Holmes revealed the fact that a bullet had lodged over his right lung, causing it to adhere, by an inflammatory process, to the pleura and liver, and thus preventing its proper action.”

“What we’re going to do now is search for more of those Crawford County Bulletins to see if there’s anything else out there,” Pieper said. “It would be good to have an actual obituary that lists when he was born and gives us a few more details about why he came to Crawford County. We do know he had an aunt that was in Dow City – or Dowville as it was called at the time.”

She said Christy Rickers, another member of the CCHPC, has made some progress on locating Scofield’s grave.

Rickers discovered that Scofield may be buried in the potter’s field portion of the Dow City Cemetery.

“We’re hoping that his grave actually is marked,” Pieper said. “Some of the markers may have sunk into the ground - but right now we can’t get out there because it’s frozen. Once it has thawed we’ll see if we can get out to do some searching.”

She said an interesting coincidence also recently came to light.

Several years ago, the late Coleen Barngrover, who was a member of the CCHPC, asked Pieper to make t-shirts promoting a Dow City man who had received an ironing board patent in 1883.

“Dow City was Coleen’s area,” Pieper said. “She loved research, and she knew anything and everything about Dow City.”

The patent holder’s name was Amos Freed, and his wife’s name was Amanda.

Pieper didn’t make the connection until recently that Freed’s wife was Percy Scofield’s widow.

“We’ve been talking about Coleen a lot lately and we keep saying that if Coleen were still here she would know something about Percy,” she said.

Barngrover wouldn’t stop digging until she found the information, Pieper said.

Plans were initially being made to have a commemoration for Scofield on Memorial Day, but Pieper said too many of the people who want to be involved have commitments elsewhere that day.

“So we’re kind of shooting for a week or two weeks before Memorial Day weekend,” she said.

Honoring his memory is important, Pieper said.

“Mr. Scofield was a man of warm impulses and a kindly disposition, and, not withstanding his faults, was universally liked,” the Crawford County Bulletin article concluded.