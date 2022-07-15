Ceremony for Civil War soldier to take place next spring

Percy Scofield, a Civil War veteran who died in Dow City (then called Dowville) in January 1878, is buried in an unmarked grave in the Dow City Cemetery.

If the current plan works out, a ceremony will take place next spring to dedicate a headstone for Scofield.

Scofield was born in Morristown, New York, in 1844.

Bonnie Zampino, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, found his name scratched on a wall of the Harpers Ferry Oddfellows Lodge, which dates back to the Civil War.

She searched for records about Scofield and eventually found that he is buried in Dow City.

Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louise Galbraith contacted the Memorial Product Service of the Veterans Affairs Department in Washington, D.C. about having a headstone made for Scofield.

The national VA asked for details about his record.

“We’re talking Civil War, so it’s not like we have documents readily available,” Galbraith said. “Normally, when you order a headstone for a veteran, you have a DD 214 discharge; well, this was the Civil War, so we didn’t have that.”

Amy Pieper, HR/Payroll/Elections Deputy in the Crawford County Auditor’s Office, was able to find copies of two military documents concerning Scofield.

“They thought that was more than enough to qualify his service to produce the stone,” Galbraith said.

The national VA will pay to have the headstone produced; Carlyle Memorials will install it.

Alan Carlyle, a veteran, has been helping make arrangements for the headstone.

“All we’re doing is waiting for the stone to arrive, but we don’t know when that is going to be,” Galbraith said.

Rick Vogt, of the Dow City Cemetery Association, has signed off on having the headstone placed at the cemetery.

“The cemetery has to sign for these to say they know it’s coming and they know where it’s going to go,” Galbraith said.

“Once it’s completed, it will be sent down to Carlyle Memorials and they will install it where the cemetery deems it goes.”

Pieper said the VA indicated that the headstone will be delivered in three to eight months, so planning for a ceremony this year would not make sense.

The VA headstone production/delivery process has been slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pieper, who is a member of the Crawford County Historic Preservation Commission, said a ceremony could take place a week after Memorial Day in 2023.

The Dow House, which is the planned location for a reception, would have reopened by then after the normal closure during the winter.

“If we could get them to open the Dow House, we could do it in April with nicer weather,” she said.