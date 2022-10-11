 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Angry birds: Horned owls released during Fall Festival

Horned owl 1 CMYK - Copy.jpg

Nelson Park Ranger Bryce Halterman releases a horned owl that was rehabilitated by Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR) after suffering a head injury. Photo by Dan Mundt

“One thing about horned owls is – if you know anything about horned owls – they are the meanest owls there are,” said Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen.

On Saturday, Sonnichsen supervised the release of two of the mean owls during the Fall Festival at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center at Yellow Smoke Park.

The owls came from Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR), where they were rehabilitated by SOAR Executive Director Kay Neumann.

“When she said she was giving me horned owls today, I was like, ‘Oh goody,’” Sonnichsen said.

One of the owls had been captured after being orphaned when it fell out of its nest during a storm.

Neumann fed the baby owl for about four months until it had grown to nearly full size.

“She had it in her flight pen with an adult bird until it learned how to fly,” Sonnichsen said.

Neumann was unsure how well the owl would be able to fly upon release, she added.

The other owl had suffered a head injury.

“It recovered and it’s fine, now,” Sonnichsen said.

Fine – but mean. The owl hissed and screeched at her whenever she picked it up, she said.

Sonnischsen told the crowd that had gathered for the release about the owls’ histories and about SOAR.

“Normally, we’d have one of the bird rehabilitators come and do the hawk release,” Sonnichsen said. “She couldn’t come, so you get stuck with me today.”

She said SOAR works with eagles, hawks, owls and other kinds of birds – but only birds.

“This year, she had 350 different eagles, hawks and owls that she saved,” Sonnichsen said.

She said she was reluctant to let anyone in the crowd handle the owls; the usual custom in a “raptor release” at the Fall Festival is to draw names and let a member of the crowd hold and then release the bird.

Kelly and owl 2 CMYK - Copy.jpg

This horned owl keeps an eye on Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen as she shows it to the crowd at the Fall Festival at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center at Yellow Smoke Park on Saturday.

This time around, two children were chosen and allowed to touch the owls while they were in the control of Nelson Park Ranger Bryce Halterman.

Kaden Rasmussen, of Johnston, and Easton Weis, of Denison, were chosen.

Nelson Park Ranger Bryce Halterman releases orphaned great horned owl with Easton Weis

This owl was orphaned as a baby and rehabilitated by Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR). It was released by Nelson Park Ranger Bryce Halterman as Easton Weis, of Denison, watches. Photo by Dan Mundt

Sonnichsen told the crowd that she had seen a horned owl chase an eagle from its nest.

“The eagle was way bigger than the horned owl,” she said. “They have a not-so-nice disposition.”

The release went smoothly for both owls. They were last seen flying off to the northeast.

owl flies away CMYK - Copy.jpg

The “baby” owl flies away to begin its life in the wild.
