Angry birds: Horned owls released during Fall Festival

“One thing about horned owls is – if you know anything about horned owls – they are the meanest owls there are,” said Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen.

On Saturday, Sonnichsen supervised the release of two of the mean owls during the Fall Festival at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center at Yellow Smoke Park.

The owls came from Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR), where they were rehabilitated by SOAR Executive Director Kay Neumann.

“When she said she was giving me horned owls today, I was like, ‘Oh goody,’” Sonnichsen said.

One of the owls had been captured after being orphaned when it fell out of its nest during a storm.

Neumann fed the baby owl for about four months until it had grown to nearly full size.

“She had it in her flight pen with an adult bird until it learned how to fly,” Sonnichsen said.

Neumann was unsure how well the owl would be able to fly upon release, she added.

The other owl had suffered a head injury.

“It recovered and it’s fine, now,” Sonnichsen said.

Fine – but mean. The owl hissed and screeched at her whenever she picked it up, she said.

Sonnischsen told the crowd that had gathered for the release about the owls’ histories and about SOAR.

“Normally, we’d have one of the bird rehabilitators come and do the hawk release,” Sonnichsen said. “She couldn’t come, so you get stuck with me today.”

She said SOAR works with eagles, hawks, owls and other kinds of birds – but only birds.

“This year, she had 350 different eagles, hawks and owls that she saved,” Sonnichsen said.

She said she was reluctant to let anyone in the crowd handle the owls; the usual custom in a “raptor release” at the Fall Festival is to draw names and let a member of the crowd hold and then release the bird.

This time around, two children were chosen and allowed to touch the owls while they were in the control of Nelson Park Ranger Bryce Halterman.

Kaden Rasmussen, of Johnston, and Easton Weis, of Denison, were chosen.

Sonnichsen told the crowd that she had seen a horned owl chase an eagle from its nest.

“The eagle was way bigger than the horned owl,” she said. “They have a not-so-nice disposition.”