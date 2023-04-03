The annual fundraiser, “Fiesta Mariachi,” will be take place next Saturday, April 15, in the Denison High School (DHS) gymnasium.

The event will feature the Storm Lake High School mariachi, along with four DHS ensembles, including Mariachi Reyes del Oeste, the top DHS mariachi group.

Every year as a part of the fiesta event mariachi students receive instruction from a professional mariachi educator from the Clark County school system in Nevada, one of the biggest mariachi programs in the nation. This year’s clinician will be Maestro David Rivera, an instructor at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Rivera’s groups in the Clark County School district have earned multiple awards for mariachi performance, and he is widely respected as a music educator. The DHS mariachi students will work with Rivera on Friday and Saturday through clinics and private lessons. The Storm Lake students will get a clinic with Rivera on Saturday.

Fiesta Mariachi 2023 will include a meal of traditional Mexican food. Limited tickets that include the meal are available online at fiesta-mariachi23.cheddarup.com. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The DHS Mariachi ensembles were started in 2013 by Patti Bekkerus and Ruben Newell and are currently directed by Claudia Rihner and Ruben Newell. Corbet Butler is the Storm Lake High School mariachi director. Storm Lake High School began their mariachi program in 2018, and this will mark its third appearance at the DHS Fiesta Mariachi.

This year’s Fiesta is made possible by the Denison Music Boosters, State Farm Insurance (Trevis Beeck), Krazy Delights, Lucky Lanes XII, Thams Agency, La Estrella, Broadway Dental, Thrivent Financial, Dr. TanCreti and Dr. Mason, and Monogram Foods.

Other sponsors are Zupp & Zupp, McCord Insurance and Real Estate, El Jimador, Neppl Real Estate, One More Rep, St. Croix Hospice, Fareway, Getaway Travel, Pauley Jones Pfannabecker Funeral Home, El Michoacano, Thrifty White Pharmacy, Huebner Funeral Home, Bank Iowa, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Dairy Queen, El Tienda Mexicano, Denison Hy-Vee, Hoffman Agency, Team Auto, Phil’s Lawn Landscaping and Nursery, Elmer Salazar Construction, Cobblestone Inn and Suites, MST Towing and United Bank of Iowa.