Annual Ron Kuhlmann Farm Toy Show is Sunday

Eight vendors, 40 tables
The 34th Annual Ron Kuhlmann Memorial Farm Toy Show should have taken place a year ago, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, the event will return for the 34th time to the Charter Oak Community Building.
Ron Kuhlmann and his friend Kevin Pester came up with the idea for hosting a toy show in 1986.
Kuhlmann died in 2006 and the show was renamed to honor him.
“This time of year ended up being a perfect time to have a toy show,” said Lee Stence, who has been helping organize the toy show.
Stence is a retired Charter Oak-Ute High School agriculture education teacher.
Eight vendors have signed up this year; 40 tables will be covered with products for sale.
“It’s a small group of vendors but they have quite a variety of toys,” Stence said. “The whole idea was for it to be a farm toy show although there are other types of toys there like race cars and trucks.”
The farm toys come in a variety of colors, such as red or green or even orange (and other colors).
One of the vendors makes specialty semi tractors and trailers.
“Around here there are quite a few people that do trucking and he can actually make a truck exactly the way you want it,” Stence said. “It makes quite a collector’s item. They call them toys but they really aren’t to be played with. A lot of the others are farm toys; they’re new toys, old toys, some are collectible, and some are just plain good old toys.”
Vendors tend to stick with the show once they have participated.
“I came here in ‘96 as an ag teacher in Charter Oak and some of the vendors have been coming here since before that,” he said.
“We help load and unload toys for them. A lot of vendors appreciate that because it’s a one-day show and one-day shows are a little hard to handle because they have so many toys to bring in.”
The toy show is a destination for families looking for Christmas gifts for kids, he said.
“The parents kind of figure out what they like and then one parent might take their kid home while the other one goes back,” he said.
“A lot of people like to stop by after church and maybe wander around and look at the toys. Just like in any small town, they like to get together and reminisce about the toys they had when they were kids or talk about the prices on toys now.”
While some vendors are having trouble getting the very latest toys, Stence said plenty of toys will be on hand on Sunday.
The farm toy show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Charter Oak 4-H Boosters will sell food and drinks at the event.
Admission is a freewill donation.
All proceeds go to the Charter Oak Achievement Days.
“The whole purpose has always been to help the young kids around here,” Stence said.