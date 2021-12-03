Annual Ron Kuhlmann Farm Toy Show is Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Around here there are quite a few people that do trucking and he can actually make a truck exactly the way you want it,” Stence said. “It makes quite a collector’s item. They call them toys but they really aren’t to be played with. A lot of the others are farm toys; they’re new toys, old toys, some are collectible, and some are just plain good old toys.”

Vendors tend to stick with the show once they have participated.

“I came here in ‘96 as an ag teacher in Charter Oak and some of the vendors have been coming here since before that,” he said.

“We help load and unload toys for them. A lot of vendors appreciate that because it’s a one-day show and one-day shows are a little hard to handle because they have so many toys to bring in.”

The toy show is a destination for families looking for Christmas gifts for kids, he said.

“The parents kind of figure out what they like and then one parent might take their kid home while the other one goes back,” he said.