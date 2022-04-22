Another county bridge takes damage

A substantial impact

A county bridge on 200th Street just north of G Avenue was damaged, probably sometime in the last few weeks, according to Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman.

He said the county can’t monitor all bridges all the time, so he is unsure of exactly when the damage took place.

The bridge was constructed by the county crew just last summer.

Assman said the bridge is the third to take railing damage since the first of the year.

Another that occurred last fall cost about $5,000 to fix.

The damage to the 200th Street bridge was caused by something that left green paint residue on part of the railing.

All of the railing supports were bent on the east side of bridge.

“Whatever it was that hit it was quite a substantial impact to do the damage that it did,” Assman said.

The damage creates a public safety hazard; if no one admits to causing the damage, taxpayers will have to bear the cost of restoring the bridge, he said.

Assman said the initial fabrication of the railing took place at the county shop; repairs will have to take place in the field.

“It will take some time to cut the old ones off and mount new ones,” he said. “When you try to retrofit those it’s just never quite as good.”

Repairs will take several days and cost several thousand dollars.

“We’ve got some other priority things we have to finish but we’ll be out there in the next two weeks to fix that,” Assman said.

The bridge is 24 feet wide and should be adequate for equipment that uses it.

“It’s just senseless and disappointing,” he said.

He reported the damage to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.