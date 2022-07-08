Anything but a Putter: Try the mini golf event on Saturday and stay for dinner

If you have ever wondered what it would be like to golf using a boat oar instead of a putter, you’re in luck.

This Saturday evening, July 9, Denison Parks & Recreation will play host to “Anything but a Putter” at the mini golf course at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Sam Ellis, Denison Parks & Rec programs coordinator, said he came up with the idea for the event while watching YouTube.

“There’s a golf group channel I watch where they do a bunch of different things with golf clubs,” Ellis said. “It came to me we could do that at our mini golf course and we could get the community involved.”

Several alternate items, to be used instead of a putter, will be placed at each hole.

Businesses and organizations from around the community have donated items to be used as putters.

“I have a couple of them sponsoring holes with something that represents their company,” Ellis said.

As of Thursday afternoon, a variety of items had made their way to Denison Parks & Rec Director Brian Kempfert’s office.

ID Apparel offered up large individual letters that together spell the word “Tease.”

Part of a clothing rack was donated by Reynold’s Clothing.

Rasmussen Lumber provided four pieces of wood for railings.

Pool cues were provided by Denison Job Corps.

The Crawford County Historical Society provided croquet mallets.

Sock mannequins, which originally came from Anderson’s Clothing, and trouser measuring sticks were donated by The Male Room.

The Norelius Community Library contributed four old laminating rolls.

The first hole will have a boat oar from Yellow Smoke Park.

“Every hole will have something different to putt with,” Ellis said.

The rules for the game are unchanged.

“Par is the same, and you keep score the exact same way,” he said. “It will just be a little different trying to finagle some of the putters.”

Anyone can play “Anything but a Putter,” which Ellis noted is not a high-pressure game.

“It’s for any age, as long as they can use the putter correctly,” Ellis said.

“We’re not giving out trophies or anything – it’s just about having fun.”

Food will also be available at the event.

“We’ll be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, and they’ll be sold at the snack shack,” he said. “You can make a night of it and have dinner there, too.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. and costs $5 per person to golf.

Ellis said it will go until 8 or 9 p.m. or until it slows down.

“There’s no clear-cut ending,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and have fun doing something you wouldn’t normally do on a Saturday night.”