The family of Lynette Ludwig has announced a memorial scholarship for area students pursuing the nursing field. Up to two $500 scholarships will be awarded to eligible students who will be enrolled in an accredited nursing program in the fall of 2023.

Eligible students include those that graduate high school this spring or are currently enrolled in a nursing program and have a permanent address in Crawford County or within the Ar-We-Va School District.

Lynette Ludwig worked as a nurse and administrator for Crawford County Community Health for two decades and retired in 2021. She was passionate about nursing and wanted to do everything she could to help her patients all across the county. After her sudden passing this past summer, the family has decided to establish a scholarship fund in her honor to help local students who want to pursue the nursing field.