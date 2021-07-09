Appointed Denison councilmember only one to file for special election

Dustin R. Logan, who was appointed on June 15 to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council, was the only individual who filed nomination papers for a special election to be conducted on Tuesday, August 3.

The deadline to file was at 5 p.m. today at the county auditor's office.

The Ward 1 seat was vacated by David Loeschen, who resigned effective May 1. He and his wife moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family.

Loeschen’s term ends on December 31.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regardless of the appointment or special election, the Ward 1 seat will be up for election for a four-year term at the regular muncipal election on November 2.

The special election was requested by a petition filed with the Denison city clerk on Friday, June 25, which was within the 14-day time limit allowed by Iowa Code after a council appointment is made.

In a letter published in the June 29 Denison Bulletin, Nathan Mahrt, a former councilmember and mayor and resident of Ward 2, listed his reasons for gathering the names for the petition.