Appointed Denison councilmember only one to file for special election
Appointed Denison councilmember only one to file for special election

  • Updated
Dustin Logan

Dustin Logan began serving on the Denison City Council as the Ward 1 councilperson after being appointed and receiving the oath of office at the June 15 council meeting.  Photo by Gordon Wolf

Dustin R. Logan, who was appointed on June 15 to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council, was the only individual who filed nomination papers for a special election to be conducted on Tuesday, August 3.

The deadline to file was at 5 p.m. today at the county auditor's office.

The Ward 1 seat was vacated by David Loeschen, who resigned effective May 1. He and his wife moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family.

Loeschen’s term ends on December 31.

Regardless of the appointment or special election, the Ward 1 seat will be up for election for a four-year term at the regular muncipal election on November 2.

The special election was requested by a petition filed with the Denison city clerk on Friday, June 25, which was within the 14-day time limit allowed by Iowa Code after a council appointment is made.

In a letter published in the June 29 Denison Bulletin, Nathan Mahrt, a former councilmember and mayor and resident of Ward 2, listed his reasons for gathering the names for the petition.

Logan, 33, is the operations manager at the Andersons Denison Ethanol plant and was one of three individuals who indicated in writing an interest in being appointed to the Ward 1 seat.

The others who indicated their interest are Dennis J. Fineran, a retired city employee and past mayor of Denison; and Larry Struck, retired business manager for the Denison Community School District and past member of the Denison Municipal Utilities Board and Crawford County Memorial Hospital Board.

