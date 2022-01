April 2021 land transactions

Warranty Deed

Arlo E. Schultz Trust, Betty Sharp, Trustee to Chad M. Petersen & Danae J. Petersen, NW1/4 Sec. 24, Soldier Twp.; $650,000.

Reyes Velazquez to Jose A. Gonzalez Valle & Beatriz Gonzalez, Lot 3 Block 146, Original Town, City of Denison; $60,000.

Darlys J. Bauer to City of Denison, Lots 8 & 9, Block 40, Original Town, City of Denison; $10,000.

Jason Cogdill & Rachel Cogdill to B&E Legacy Family Farms LLC, SW1/4 Sec. 9, Boyer Twp., W1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 9, Boyer Twp.

Eric Cogdill & Daphne Cogdill to B&E Legacy Family Farms LLC, SW1/4 Sec. 9, Boyer Twp., W1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 9, Boyer Twp.

Todd Cogdill & Sabrina Cogdill to B&E Legacy Family Farms LLC, SW1/4 Sec. 9, Boyer Twp., W1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 9, Boyer Twp.

John A. Bruck & Jane M. Bruck to Kelly Schwarte & Tina Schwarte, Lots 7 & 8 Block 5, Original Town, City of Manilla.

Bedrock Concrete Products LLC to Silverline Mobile Concrete LLC, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 & 6 Block 170, Original Town, City of Denison; $130,000.

MCH Farms LLC to Nicholas A. Gallagher & Lisa K. Gallagher, Lot 1 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec. 11, Westside Twp., Lot 1 SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec. 11, Westside Twp.; $11,531.25.

Vladimir Ramos & Maria Raquel Aldana Madera to Juan Murillo & Patricia Flores De Murillo, Lot 7 Block 68, Original Town, City of Denison; $50,000.

Ramon L. Montalvo & Alexandria Montalvo to Jesus Martinez, Lot 1 Block 77, Original Town, City of Denison, $134,000.

Lloyd Carstens Estate, Lloyd Carstens Estate Trust Agreement, Dale Carstens, Trustee to Dale Carstens, SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 10, Washington Twp.; $93,333.

Steve Vary & Renee Vary to Alex Vary, SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec. 23, Paradise Twp.

Plough Rentals LLC to Travis Plough, Lots 10, 11, 12 & 13 Block 7, Harrison’s Addn., City of Charter Oak; $17,486.82.

Jesus Torres Aguilar & Catalina Torres to Hugo Elisandro Galdamez & Sandra Beatriz Galdamez, Lots 1 & 2 Block 86, Original Town, City of Denison, $125,000.

Deborah G. Wieman to Austin Michael Rowedder, Lot 9 Block 26, Original Town, City of Schleswig; $92,750.

Michael G. Ruch to Kenneth G. Schwanz, Lots 2 & 3 Block 4, Original Town, City of Vail; $45,000.

Steven R. Mumm and Linda F. Mumm to Steven R. Mumm and Linda F. Mumm, E1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 23, Westside Twp.

Janet Iversen, Ross Iversen, Diane Schiltz & Glenn Schiltz to Hans Hoffmeier, N1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp.; $66,000.

Nancy Hoffmeier to Hans Hoffmeier, N1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp.; $33,000.

Karen Schoon f/k/a Karen Hoffmeier to Hans Hoffmeier, N1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp.; $33,000.

Lena Hoffmeier to Hans Hoffmeier, N1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp., S1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 27, Denison Twp.; $33,000.

Kasey James Brosamle to Patrick Putnam, W1/2 NW1/4 Sec. 5, Union Twp., E1/2 NE1/4 Sec. 6, Union Twp., N1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 6, Union Twp.; $45,500.

Wilma McClellan to Jessie Smith & Kristina Smith, Lots 7 & 8 Block 3, Original Town, City of Schleswig, $135,000.

TKI Inc. to Mason Brothers LLC, Lot 3 Block 8, Original Town, City of Charter Oak, $18,000.

TKI Inc. to Mason Brothers LLC, Lots 16 & 17 Block 4, Original Town, City of Ricketts; $9,000.

Dale Meiners to Zachery J. Meiners, SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., SE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., NW1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp., NE1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp.; $62,962.45.

Carol Dungan & Everett Dungan to Zachery J. Meiners, SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., SE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., NW1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp., NE1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp.; $168,375.

Patricia Wiese & Chad Wiese to Zachery J. Meiners, SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., SE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., NW1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp., NE1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp.; $168,375.

Michael Meiners & Judy Meiners to Zachery J. Meiners, SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., SE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., NW1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp., NE1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp.; $168,375.

Donald C. Crane Trust, Albert Skogsberg, Trustee to Christopher J. Thelen and April M. Thelen, W1/2 SE1/4 Sec. 28, Milford Twp., E1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 28, Milford Twp.; $1,100,000.

Ervin Herman Pauley Trust, Thelma Anna Pauley, Successor Trustee to Thelma Anna Pauley Trust, Thelma Anna Pauley, Trustee, Lot 7, Denison Country Club Estate Addn.

E. Arlene Fink Trust, Michael J. Fink, Trustee to Amadon Acres LLC, S1/2 SE1/4 Sec. 14, Goodrich Twp., SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec. 13, Goodrich Twp., NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec. 13, Goodrich Twp., NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec. 24, Goodrich Twp., NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 23, Goodrich Twp.

Crawford County Trust & Savings Bank to Simon Fitzpatrick, Lots 7 & 8 Block 136, Original Town, City of Denison; $34,000.

The Heiden Company LLC to United Church of Christ, Lots 8 & 9 Block 20, Original Town, City of Schleswig; $20,000.

Jose H. Aleman & Luz M. Aleman Avalos to Efren Aragon & Yesenia Aragon, Lot 2 Block 76, Original Down, City of Denison; $58,500.

Garry Laubscher & Kris Pigman to Garry Labscher LE, Kris Pigman LE, Bric Laubscher & Brandon Laubscher, SE1/4 Sec. 35, Denison Twp., SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 35, Denison Twp., S1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 35, Denison Twp.

Vicki Grogins Cue f/k/a Vicki Grogins & Jack Cue Sr. to Shad McDuff, Lot 3 Block 41, Original Town, City of Schleswig; $30,000.

Chad Nelson to Ashley Puckett, SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 13, Westside Twp., Lot 2 & 3, Payne’s Addn., City of Westside; $80,000.

Angel Saldana to Cesar Piceno, Lots 1 & 2 Block 91, Original Town, City of Denison; $118,000.

Laurie North to Zain Bradley Harris, Lots 5 & 6 Block 16, Original Town, City of Manilla; $67,500.

Dennis L. Reimer & Lorene J. Reimer to Mindi Sieren & Brian Sieren, S1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 7, Morgan Twp.

Absolute Investment Group LLC to Sherri Grothe, Lot 15 Block 3, Original Town, City of Westside; $66,000.

Bruce A. Petersen & Vicki King to Colton Stephens, Lot 5 Block 2, Original Town, City of Buck Grove; $10,000.

Joint Warranty Deed

Duane E. Jacoby & Merry C. Jacoby to Elmer Salazar & Sonia Salazar, SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 6, East Boyer Twp., NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 7, East Boyer Twp.; $68,500.

Sonia M. Salazar f/k/a Sonia M. Bonilla f/k/a Sonia M. Ayala & Elmer Salazar to Tha Wah & Wah Nay Paw, Lot 12, Original Town, City of Denison, $130,000.

John William Gordon & Rebecca Sue Gordon to Eric R. Croghan & Amber L. Croghan, NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 34, Iowa Twp., NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 34, Iowa Twp.; $10,000.

Lorenhe J. Reimer Trust & Dennis L. Reimer Trust, Dennis L. Reimer & Lorene J. Reimer, Trustees to Dennis L. Reimer & Lorene J. Reimer, S1/2 SW1/4 Sec. 7, Morgan Twp.

Quit Claim Deed

Dennis J. Reiser & Dawn M. Reizer to Dennis J. Reiser & Dawn M. Reiser, N1/2 NW1/4, Sec. 19, Denison Twp.

DTBDTS LLC to Benjamin Heyne & Perla Heyne, Lots 1 & 2 Block 7, Original Town, City of Charter Oak; $1.

Edward Noethe Jr., Julie Noethe & Rose Marie Miller to Noethe Brothers LLC, W1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4 Sec. 13, Westside Twp.

Molly Lynn Meneough f/k/a Molly L. Meeves to Bradley P. Meeves, Lots 10, 11 & 12 Block 17, Original Town, City of Manilla.

Sam Somsackda Baccam & Sara Vieng Baccam to Ted K. Baccam, Sam Somsackda Baccam & Sara Vieng Baccam, Lots 7 & 8 Block 123, Original Town, City of Denison.

Dale Meiners to Zachery J. Meiners, SW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., SE1/4 Sec. 30, Nishnabotna Twp., NW1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp., NE1/4 Sec. 19, Nishnabotna Twp.

Sharon Lynn Hill to Michelle R. Leedahl, Lots 6 & 7 lock 27, Original Town, City of Schleswig.

Sharon Hansen & John A. Hansen to Ryan R. Brown & Katie A. Brown, NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 18, Goodrich Twp.

Sharon M. Hansen f/k/a Sharon M. Brown & John A. Hansen to Sharon M. Hansen LE, John A. Hansen LE, Ryan R. Brown & Katie A. Brown, Lot 7 Block 2, Original Town, City of Schleswig.

Court Officer Deed

Lyle V. Schultz Estate, Mark Sharp, Executor to Chad M. Petersen & Danae J. Petersen, NW1/4 Sec. 24, Soldier Twp; $650,000.

Dale M. Lilleholm Estate, Kimberly Lilleholm, Administrator to Jeffrey A. Sanders, S1/2 S1/2 S1/2 NE1/4 Sec. 30, Milford Twp., SE1/4 Sec. 30, Milford Twp.; $1,217,000.

Susan Fae Higginbottom Estate, Eric Grage, Executor to Eric Grage, Lot 1 Block 9, Original Town, City of Deloit.

Dale M. Lilleholm Estate, Kimberly Lilleholm, Administrator to Kimberly Lilleholm, NW1/4 Sec. 36, Goodrich Twp., NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec. 36, Goodrich Twp.

Victoria Rhae Sharp Estate, Randy TenEyck, Administrator to Randy TenEck, Lot 1 Block 11, Original Town, City of Dow City.

Clarence Wayne Rood Estate, Lyle Dean Rood, Executor to Sara Hansen, Lots 15, 16, 17 & 18, Original Town, City of Arion; $36,600.

Mary Elizabeth Krohnke Estate, Swen Berger, Executor to Swen Berger, Lot 63 & 64, Denison City View 5th Addn.

Eugene A. Christiansen Estate, Vicky Abel, Executor to Yoel Diaz & Yaiselis Diaz, Lots 8, 9 & 10 Block 9, Wagoner & Evans Addn., City of Arion; $71,000.

Contract

James Boeckman & Jennifer Boeckman to Toriano Lange & Megan Lange, Lot 6 Block 13, Western Town Lot Addn., City of Kiron; $35,000.

John W. Ballantine & Victoria L. Ballantine to Robert A. Jackson, NE1/4 Sec. 1, Union Twp.; $30,000.

John. W. Ballantine to Robert A. Jackson, NE1/4 Sec. 1, Union Twp.; $65,000.

Sheriff’s Deed

Crawford County Sheriff, Blanca E. Calerson f/k/a Blanca Ramirez to Wells Fargo Bank NA, Lot 2, 3 & 4 Block 26, Swanson’s 3rd Addn., City of Kiron; $43,998.38.

Federal Tax Lien

Stock Trailer City Inc. to Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of Treasury; $14,275.85.