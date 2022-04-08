April is Child Abuse Prevention Month 2022

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors played host on Tuesday to Jodi Muhlbauer and her fifth grade class to mark the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Joining them were Mollie Scott, Audubon, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie and Sac counties coordinator for Decategorization/Community Partnerships for Protecting Children; Annette Koster, Early Childhood Iowa program director for Buena Vista, Crawford, and Sac counties; and Amy Trucke, nurse, and Kim Fineran, director, of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice and Public Health.

This proclamation was read by several of the students:

Whereas, in calendar year 2020, the Iowa Department of Human Services confirmed/founded 34 cases of child abuse and neglect. The different types of child abuse and neglect investigated included: denial of critical care, dangerous substance, physical abuse, and presence of illegal drugs in a child’s system in Crawford County;

Whereas, child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and requires action from everyone in our community to prevent it;

Whereas, our children are our most valuable resource and will shape the future of Crawford County; Whereas child abuse and neglect directly harms children and increases the likelihood of long-term physical and mental health problems, alcohol and substance abuse, continued family violence and criminal behavior;

Whereas child abuse and neglect occurs when people find themselves in stressful situations and don’t know how to cope;

Whereas, the majority of child abuse cases stem from situations and conditions that are preventable in an engaged and caring community;

Whereas every child can have a great childhood by making sure each family has the support and education they need in raising their children in safe, nurturing environments;

Whereas, effective child abuse prevention programs succeed because of partnerships created among social service agencies, schools, faith communities, civic organizations, law enforcement agencies, and the business community;

Whereas, community members must make every effort to promote programs and activities that benefit children and their families;

Therefore, I do herby proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and call upon all citizens to increase their participation in building caring connections with families, thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening the community in which we live.