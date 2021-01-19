Arcadia native part of semifinalist team for NASA-funded project

“The one big thing they would need is water.”

The water would be used for drinking by future inhabitants of another planet – and could also be used as rocket fuel by breaking it down into hydrogen and oxygen.

“The competition is about finding ways to extract water that is frozen under the surface,” Dentlinger said. “NASA believes there is ice under the surface of Mars, so the competition is to create a device that can drill through rock or whatever surface is above this ice.

“We have to create a drill or something that drills through and then is able to extract the ice,” Dentlinger said. “The most common way to do that is melting it and then pumping it back up to above the surface and then you’re able to use it from there.”

For the technology demonstration, the NASA rules require that their device must be capable of drilling through simulated lunar or Martian soil, two feet of rocks, soil and concrete, to frozen tubs of water; as much ice as possible must be melted and pumped out in 12 hours.

NASA provided a set of rules and goals for the project; from those guidelines, the SDSU team wrote and submitted the proposal that was selected to be in the competition.