Area acts to perform in Bill Riley Talent Search at state fair

A number of students from HardCor Performing Arts in Denison are scheduled to perform in the Iowa State Fair’s Bill Riley Talent Search August 11-21 on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage located near the administration building at the fairgrounds.

The show starts at noon each day during the fair, with two levels of competition. The sprout division is for children 2 through 12 years of age and the senior division is for children 13-21 years of age.

To qualify for the talent search, performers must win a local Bill Riley Talent Show. Denison hosted two local shows: one during the Red, White, & Boom! celebration and one during the Crawford County Fair.

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Thursday, August 11

“I’m A Believer” - Tap Solo. McKenna Wohlhutter; age 11 from Harlan

“Me Too” - Tap Trio. Ava Skarin; age 12 from Solider, Brylee Dotzler; age 12 from Harlan, Graicyn Rohe; age 12 from Manning

“Nitty Gritty” - Tap Duet. Cassidy Halbur; age 13 from Manning, Lauryn Jorgensen; age 14 from Sloan

Saturday, August 13

“Roll The Dice” - Acro Solo. Skyler McDowell; age 9 from Defiance

“Blues Sisters” - Tap Duet. Lindsey Sonderman; age 15 from Earling, Brylee Schechinger; age 15 from Harlan

Sunday, August 14

“Growing” - Jazz Solo. Blaire Haupts; age 4 from Denison

“Ready For A Miracle” - Tap Trio. Monroe Eischeid; age 10 from Manning, Sophia Hodne; age 10 from Irwin, Elly Houston; age 11 from Denison

Monday, August 15

“Take On Me” - Tap Trio. Reegan Thomas; age 13 from Coon Rapids, Jenna Meadows; age 13 from Denison, Bailee Arkfeld; age 13 from Earling

“I Don’t Speak German”- Tap Duet. Mya Goslar; age 16 from Ute, Hannah Harris; age 15 from Dunlap

Tuesday, August 16

“Cold Hearted Snake” - Acro Solo. Hayden Miller; age 14 from Manilla

Wednesday, August 17

“Anyway You Want It” - Jazz Solo. Azaya Martinez; age 15 from Vail