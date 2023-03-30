A number of area communities will receive help to spruce up facilities through the 2023 Paint Iowa Beautiful program.

Diamond Vogel and Keep Iowa Beautiful announced the grant awards for this year’s program, which provides free paint to a wide variety of public service projects throughout Iowa.

In the 20-year partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful, Diamond Vogel has awarded over 13,270 gallons of paint for 1,438 community projects in Iowa.

Following is a list of the public entities and projects that were awarded grants.

Arthur Public Library: community kitchen

City of Charter Oak: park bathrooms, city park shelter house, arboretum bridge and gazebo

Denison Parks & Recreation: park restrooms (outside and inside) at multiple locations, dugouts, scorers box, concession stand

Ida County Historical Society: Moorehead House Museum and Carriage House

Lake View Foundation: mural on building at 313 Main Street

Manilla Chamber of Commerce: gazebo in the arboretum and building on Main Street

Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce: building at 408 E Erie Street and building at 418 East Erie Street

City of Odebolt: eight or more wooden picnic tables at the community shelter house at City Park, and men's and women's public restrooms at the same park

City of Ute: Town and Country Building metal exterior

Woodbine Main Street: exterior of community meeting space

Keep Iowa Beautiful is also encouraging organizations and groups to join its Pick-Up Iowa annual program by cleaning up litter and trash along Iowa’s roadsides, neighborhoods, streets, school grounds, parks and streams. Pick-Up Iowa can be conducted on any dates through July 31.

To participate, groups and organizations must register at https://keepiowabeautiful.org/get-involved/community-outreach-opportunities/pick-up-iowa/.