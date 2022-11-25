Area legislators receive Iowa House committee assignments

On Tuesday, House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced committee assignments for the 90th General Assembly, which begins Monday, January 9.
Among the standing committees, area legislators were appointed to the following committees.
Agriculture: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson, Onawa, District 13
Appropriations: Rep. Steve Holt, Denison, District 12
Commerce: Rep. Brian Best, Glidden, District 11
Economic Growth and Technology: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson
Education: Rep. Steve Holt
Education Reform: Rep. Matt Windschitl, Vice Chair, Missouri Valley, District 15
Government Oversight: Rep. Steve Holt
Health and Human Services: Rep. Brian Best
Judiciary: Rep. Steve Holt, Chair
Labor and Workforce: Rep. Brian Best
Natural Resources: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson, Vice Chair
Public Safety: Rep. Steve Holt
Transportation: Rep. Brian Best, Chair
Veterans Affairs: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson
Ways & Means: Rep. Brian Best
Among the appropriations subcommittees, Rep. Brian Best was appointed to Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations.