 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area legislators receive Iowa House committee assignments

  • 0

On Tuesday, House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) announced committee assignments for the 90th General Assembly, which begins Monday, January 9.

Among the standing committees, area legislators were appointed to the following committees.

Agriculture: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson, Onawa, District 13

Appropriations: Rep. Steve Holt, Denison, District 12

Commerce: Rep. Brian Best, Glidden, District 11

Economic Growth and Technology: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson

Education: Rep. Steve Holt

Education Reform: Rep. Matt Windschitl, Vice Chair, Missouri Valley, District 15

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Government Oversight: Rep. Steve Holt

Health and Human Services: Rep. Brian Best

People are also reading…

Judiciary: Rep. Steve Holt, Chair

Labor and Workforce: Rep. Brian Best

Natural Resources: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson, Vice Chair

Public Safety: Rep. Steve Holt

Transportation: Rep. Brian Best, Chair

Veterans Affairs: Rep.-Elect Ken Carlson

Ways & Means: Rep. Brian Best

Among the appropriations subcommittees, Rep. Brian Best was appointed to Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Preparing for snow removal season

The Denison City Council last Tuesday took action on two documents to implement new rules and guidelines that pertain to snow removal.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Is this floating Christmas Tree the biggest in the world?