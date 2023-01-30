Area Scouts to host Scouting for Food chili supper on Sunday

Girl Scouts from Troop 274, Cub Scouts from Pack 49, and Boy Scouts from Troop 55 will host their annual Scouting for Food chili supper from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 5, in the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Denison. Carryout will be available.

No fee will be charged for the supper; however, a donation of non-perishable food items and/or a free will donation for T.A.P. (Temporary Aid Program) and the Emergency Food Pantry at the Methodist Church are appreciated. The Scouts will be serving both red beef chili and white chicken chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, desserts, and beverages.

“Scouting for Food” is Scouting’s stewardship project aimed at addressing the problem of hunger in the community in which we live and work. The event is unique to the western Iowa, because all Scouting groups work together to collect for the Scouting for Food service project.

None of the money donated is used to purchase the materials to make the food. Scouts and their families contribute toward the purchase of supper ingredients and make the desserts. Donations for the supper have also been made by local businesses. All food and monetary proceeds from the drive will go directly to T.A.P. and the Emergency Food Pantry.