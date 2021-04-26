Art education leadership; Mallory wins award for use of online art gallery

Ted Mallory, of Charter Oak, was recently named a 2021 Art Education Leadership Award winner by Artsonia, which is an online gallery of student art.
He was one of 15 educators across the country to receive the award.
Mallory has been using Artsonia as a tool to manage various aspects of his work with students as an art teacher for grades 6 through 12 at Boyer Valley.
According to the Artsonia website, the award was presented “to visionaries who continually inspire their peers in the art education community through their online school gallery on Artsonia.”
Mallory has been using Artsonia in his classes for six years.
The gallery can be accessed with students’ school-supplied Chromebooks or on their personal mobile phones.
“Initially it was just convenient because I could take a picture or scan a student’s artwork and upload it,” he said. “That way I don’t have to haul a bunch of drawings and paintings home to grade every night or every weekend; I can look at what they’ve done and grade it remotely.”
He also uses the application within the classroom to share students’ works on digital projectors and smartboards.
“So instead of sitting 15 feet away from something that is 8x10 or 14x20 (inches) and hanging on the wall, it’s projected large,” Mallory said.
The application also allows individuals to comment on the images.
“The next layer is it helps teach about appropriate, respectful feedback, which artists need,” Mallory said. “They can leave comments - and it’s not the way people leave comments on social media where they pick fights or make fun of each other.”
Artsonia also helps parents see the artwork their kids are making.
“It used to be that parents would tape it on the refrigerator,” he said. “This way they can right click and save it if they want to on their own computer to share it with the family.”
Students use the application to share their artwork with more people than would see it in the classrooms or hallways.
“If they want to they can either share a link to their own gallery on Artsonia or they can download their artwork,” Mallory said.
One of the best uses of Artsonia, according to Mallory, is as a portfolio.
“A lot of times, elementary teachers will have folders that will follow a student from grade to grade, but you don’t necessarily have that all the time in high school,” he said.
“A student who’s a junior or a senior and they’re applying for college or a scholarship, or maybe they want to start freelancing, can look back and they will have all of these digital files of their artwork they can use as their own portfolio.”
Mallory said the online gallery is also a good way for juniors and seniors to gauge their own progress over their years in school.
He has embraced Artsonia because of the many ways it enhances interaction with students’ work.
“We may have an art show or a conference art show in the spring, but really it’s mostly students that go to that,” he said. “We might have an open house but there are very few parents that will go.”