Art education leadership; Mallory wins award for use of online art gallery

The application also allows individuals to comment on the images.

“The next layer is it helps teach about appropriate, respectful feedback, which artists need,” Mallory said. “They can leave comments - and it’s not the way people leave comments on social media where they pick fights or make fun of each other.”

Artsonia also helps parents see the artwork their kids are making.

“It used to be that parents would tape it on the refrigerator,” he said. “This way they can right click and save it if they want to on their own computer to share it with the family.”

Students use the application to share their artwork with more people than would see it in the classrooms or hallways.

“If they want to they can either share a link to their own gallery on Artsonia or they can download their artwork,” Mallory said.

One of the best uses of Artsonia, according to Mallory, is as a portfolio.

“A lot of times, elementary teachers will have folders that will follow a student from grade to grade, but you don’t necessarily have that all the time in high school,” he said.