Artists needed: LULAC Talent show will help raise scholarship funds

The Denison council of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) is putting on a talent show this month to help raise funds for a scholarship.

The event will take place on Facebook Live on February 20.

According to LULAC Denison President Alma Puga, four individuals have been signed up so far.

One individual will sing; one will showcase her artistic skills; one will play the guitar; and a young girl will show off the bows she makes in her free time.

LULAC Denison is also looking for more individuals to put their talents on display, Puga said.

“We’re still looking for other people; we’d like it to be submitted by February 17th or earlier,” she said. “We’re having them prerecord their talent and then during the live Facebook event we will play it. We’ll be inviting them on the livestream if they want to join.”

“The LULAC Iowa education committee leader and the LULAC Iowa state director will also be on the livestream to talk about LULAC scholarships and other concerns, Puga said.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds toward a local scholarship.