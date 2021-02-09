Artists needed: LULAC Talent show will help raise scholarship funds

The Denison council of LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) is putting on a talent show this month to help raise funds for a scholarship.
The event will take place on Facebook Live on February 20.
According to LULAC Denison President Alma Puga, four individuals have been signed up so far.
One individual will sing; one will showcase her artistic skills; one will play the guitar; and a young girl will show off the bows she makes in her free time.
LULAC Denison is also looking for more individuals to put their talents on display, Puga said.
“We’re still looking for other people; we’d like it to be submitted by February 17th or earlier,” she said. “We’re having them prerecord their talent and then during the live Facebook event we will play it. We’ll be inviting them on the livestream if they want to join.”
“The LULAC Iowa education committee leader and the LULAC Iowa state director will also be on the livestream to talk about LULAC scholarships and other concerns, Puga said.
The purpose of the event is to raise funds toward a local scholarship.
“We started a GoFundMe, and we will be advertising that during the live event,” she said.
GoFundMe is an online crowdfunding service that allows people to raise money for a variety of events.
“We have raised about $300 so far,” Puga said. “Our goal is to raise at least $1,000. The deadline for us to submit the money to LULAC National is March 1.”
The scholarship will be given to a Denison High School (DHS) student.
“The goal is to give it to someone who is deserving; someone like a first-generation student going to college for the first time or someone that comes from a low-income family,” she said.
She has sent application forms to the DHS counselors and others.
Individuals interested in making a direct donation toward the scholarship may send a check to LULAC Denison P.O. Box 241 Denison, IA 51442.
LULAC is a 501(c) 4 nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible, she said.
Links to the program can be found on the LULAC Denison Facebook page.
A Facebook account is not needed to view the livestream of the talent show. It may also be viewed at https://fb.me/e/3hcZg2Z4b.
The talent show will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 20.
For more information, contact Puga at 712-267-4891 or lulac.denison@gmail.com.