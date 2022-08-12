Artists test their skills in Iowa State Fair Fine Arts Competition

Glidden woman places in acrylic category

Artists from Iowa worked hard to create their best pieces for submission in the Fine Arts competition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

The judges panel examined 523 entries and picked 378 pieces to be in the competition. Divisions are adult, youth, junior and children where they submit art in various mediums. These entries will be on display throughout the fair on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Fair day.