 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report top story spotlight

Artists test their skills in Iowa State Fair Fine Arts Competition

  • Updated
  • 0
DBR Blue Ribbons

Glidden woman places in acrylic category

Artists from Iowa worked hard to create their best pieces for submission in the Fine Arts competition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

The judges panel examined 523 entries and picked 378 pieces to be in the competition. Divisions are adult, youth, junior and children where they submit art in various mediums. These entries will be on display throughout the fair on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Fair day.

Richard Hanson of Fort Dodge won Best of Show in the adult division.

ADULT

Adult - Acrylic/Tempera

1) Paul Marlow, Cedar Rapids

2) Chuck Bickel, Elkhart

People are also reading…

3) Brooke Peterson, Glidden

Honorable Mention) Gabriel Pike, Mason City

Adult - Drawing

1) Mary Ann Marreel, Osage

2) Robin Fisher, New London

3) Victoria Ulrich, Cedar Falls

Honorable Mention) Swati Lodha, Ames

Adult - Fiber

1) Allison Hellman, Waterloo

2) Jennifer Messer, Norwalk

3) Megan Hammer, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Deborah Zeitler, Iowa City

Adult - Glass

1) Keith Kutz, Ames

2) Elizabeth Krenkel, Ames

3) Art Ciccotti, Ames

Honorable Mention) John Byerly, State Center

Adult - Jewelry

1) Audrey Stirling, Runnells

Adult - Mixed Media

1) Sarah Kargol, Oskaloosa

2) Jody Valentine, Windsor Heights

3) Emma Davison, Mason City

Honorable Mention) Teresa Holton, Clive

Adult - Oil Painting

1) Susan Reinier, Cedar Rapids

2) Amy Hedberg, Des Moines

3) Dianne Liepa, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Lori Ristau, Johnston

Adult - Pastels

1) Stewart Buck, Ankeny

2) Amy Hedberg, Des Moines

3) Stewart Buck, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Rhonda Ward, Clive

Adult - Pottery

1) Caroline Freese, Indianola

2) Jennifer Joanning, Des Moines

3) Victoria Mock Pollock, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Victoria Mock Pollock, Des Moines

Adult - Hand Pulled Prints

1) Sadie Goll, Iowa City

2) Sadie Goll, Iowa City

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

3) James Ferrell, Clive

Honorable Mention) Isabel Wilson, Altoona

Adult - Sculpture

1) Hope Bass, Ames

2) Teresa Holton, Clive

3) Russell Wagner, Dexter

Honorable Mention) Jean Melick, Cedar Falls

Adult - Watercolor

1) William Allen, Des Moines

2) Sarah Hutchison, Des Moines

3) William Allen, Des Moines

Adult - Best of Show

1) Richard Hanson, Fort Dodge

JUNIOR

Junior - Drawing

1) Lina Yu, West Des Moines

2) Ashley Zheng, Waukee

3) Peighton Henningsen, Waukee

Honorable Mention) Alexander Harner, Urbandale

Junior - Painting

1) Lydia Lee, Ankeny

2) Lucy Maughan, Clive

3) Audrey Lenaghan, Adel

Honorable Mention) Florie Liu, Clive

Junior - Three-Dimensional

1) Colton Renshaw, Des Moines

2) AB Shafer, Johnston

3) Keegan Joyce, Decorah

Junior - Other

1) Ella Grail, Ames

2) Amelia Juhl, Maxwell

3) Bella Tsao, Clive

YOUTH

Youth - Drawing

1) Landry Norton, Dexter

2) Ella Rivas, Pleasant Hill

3) Anna Lu, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Landry Norton, Dexter

Youth - Painting

1) Audrey Petersen, Altoona

2) Emma Fust, Prairie City

3) Sophia Mauro, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Alice Tsao, Clive

Youth - Three-Dimensional

1) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines

2) Eliza Gagen, Des Moines

3) Alice Tsao, Clive

Youth - Other

1) Georgia Billingsley, Des Moines

2) Trinity Thompson, Waukee

3) Rachel Hommer, Carlisle

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How Princess Diana would have reacted to Prince Harry leaving the royal lifestyles