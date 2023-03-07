Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman has been appointed to the Flood Mitigation Board by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The announcement was made on Friday.
The Flood Mitigation Board is charged with creating a flood mitigation program for Iowa. This program will allow certain governmental entities to submit flood mitigation projects to the Board for review and possible approval for funding. The funding will come from either sales tax increments or funds appropriated by the General Assembly.
The Board itself is composed of four members from the public, six members from state agencies, as well as four ex-officio members from the General Assembly.