At Home Design settles in at new location

Business grows through in-store and online sales

At Home Design spent three years on Highway 30 in Denison, but has now settled in at a new location at 105 South 7th Street.

Dave Peterson and his daughter, Elizabeth Raymie, co-own the business. Dave and Elizabeth manage the day-to-day operations while wife and mom, Peggy, handles most of the decorating;

“We started out with antiques and we expanded; it’s antiques and retro and we’ve bought out stores with all new stuff,” Dave said. “It changes all the time.”

At Home Design also offers repair and refinishing services.

“Anything with wood – from 60-year-old chairs with the glue coming loose and falling apart, to stripping something down and staining it,” Dave said.

Elizabeth takes on wood projects that require different painting methods.

The business will eventually offer caning services, but they’re not quite ready yet.

“We’ve done a few things for ourselves to try to figure out the process because I don’t think there’s anybody in the area that does that to restore old pieces,” he said.

The Petersons moved to the new location for more room – and because their Highway 30 location, directly across from the Verizon store, had a very steep driveway that didn’t have much room for parking.

“Our first year there, somebody parked and their car slid down onto Highway 30,” Dave said.

They moved their inventory during October of last year and opened in the new location on November 1.

The new location has a little more than 4,000 square feet of space that includes room for a display area in the front, a shelved area for smaller items and a large warehouse space.

“The big thing that we hear when first-time people come in is they’re surprised at the variety of things we have,” he said.

“We have brand new stuff, really old stuff from the 1800s, modern, newer stuff and retro stuff. You name it, we’ve got it.”

Their physical location is one of several ways they sell items.

They sell online at HiBid.com, which can’t be searched by seller.

“You could search with sales within 50 miles of Denison and At Home Design will pop up,” Dave explained.

On eBay, they sell under the name dapete49.

“Denison has been great to us, but if we just sold in Denison, we wouldn’t have grown as much as we did,” Dave said.