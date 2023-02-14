At IGNITE Pathways, part of the Woodbine Community Schools, students will pilot a plane and/or helicopter without leaving the building.

On January 31, the Woodbine School Board approved bids for two fixed-wing flight simulators and one rotary wing simulator.

The simulators will enhance the aviation training that is offered through IGNITE Pathways. Curtis Lee is the instructor; he is also a member of the school board.

The flight simulators are being purchased from Redbird Flight Simulations, of Kyle, Texas. Alex DeBlaze was the sales representative.

Redbird was the only company to turn in a bid on time.

Superintendent Justin Wagner said that he had received another bid on January 30, about two weeks after the bidding window had closed.

With only one bid, Wagner and school board members hoped that it would be within the dollar range they needed, between $125,000 and $150,000 per simulator.

“If it’s in the $400,000 range (for all three), that’s a good bid,” Wagner said before he opened the bid packet.

The bid for the rotary wing simulator was $125,735, and the bid for both fixed-wing simulators was $248,645 (or $124,322.50 each).

The total of all three bids is $374,380.

Wagner explained that drafts of the request for proposal had to be sent to the federal government for adjustment and approval. The request for proposal that went to potential bidders was the fourth or fifth version.

In the coming months, the school board will have to act on a number of other bids for the following learning opportunities.

Automotive simulator

Robotics lab simulator

Combine simulator

Full spectrum law enforcement grade range simulator

RV human patient simulators: two 165” video walls with audio-visual support

CDL entry level driver training simulator

The aviation simulators were the first to be bid because of the four month lead time to get them.

Company staff will assemble them on site in the new IGNITE Pathways building and will provide maintenance for four years.

The simulators are being funded by a $1.8 million grant secured last year from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Wagner said the grant was written for four flight simulators but the school decided to do only three at this time.

Lee told the school board that he had talked to flight schools and learned what they use are older versions of what Woodbine will receive.

“We will have the newest ones around,” he said. “It will have more functionality, one of the few full-motion simulators.”