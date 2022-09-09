Attempted murder, arson trial set to begin on Tuesday

Defendant to represent himself

A jury trial for Matthew Ray Oney, 36, is expected to start this coming Tuesday, September 13, in district court in Crawford County.

Crawford County Attorney Colin Johnson told the Denison Bulletin and Review in an email that he expected the trial to last about a week and a half.

Trial proceedings are set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Crawford County Courthouse.

Oney was arrested following a house fire northwest of Dow City the morning of March 27, and was charged with arson in the first degree, a Class B felony, and five counts of attempt to commit murder, Class B felonies.

Trial information filed in district court on April 4 says that Oney attempted to cause the deaths of three adults, including his ex-wife, and two juveniles.

He was also charged with criminal mischief in the first degree, a Class C felony, for the amount of damage done to the residence on 140th Street.

The actions for which Oney is accused took place after he was charged on March 20 with domestic abuse assault against his ex-wife at a residence they shared in Charter Oak, and after Oney, on March 22, filed a notice and petition for forcible entry and detainer, a procedure to evict a tenant, against his ex-wife.

Oney is representing himself in court. In a handwritten document filed in district court on August 16, Oney made a request for a new attorney. He said he had fired his court-appointed attorney, Allan Richards, due to failure to get audio and body camera video from the state.

The day before, at a status hearing in district court, Oney rejected plea offers made by the state.