Attorney for Beymer and Curnyn asks for judgment in favor of defendants or a new trial

Two of the 11 points were granted by the judge – that qualified privilege applied to the statement that Koch and Crawford would not find work anywhere, and that Koch and Crawford were public figures. The other points in the motion for a directed verdict were denied.

In his motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, Phillips said the court should have directed a verdict for his clients on the following points:

- That the issues investigated were matters of public concern

- That there was insufficient evidence of outrageous conduct

The motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict addressed three statements the plaintiffs alleged were defamatory and said that the judge should have directed a verdict for Beymer and Curnyn on the three statements because evidence was insufficient to show the statements were made with actual malice, and the statements were privileged (statements made in the performance of official duties).

Specifically, Phillips said in the motion that the one percent comment made by Curnyn was not defamatory in that it was not of and concerning Koch and Crawford, there was no evidence that the statement was false and there was no evidence that it harmed Koch and Crawford; that the one percent comment was protected speech.

