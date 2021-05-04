Attorney for Beymer and Curnyn asks for judgment in favor of defendants or a new trial

Douglas Phillips, attorney for Jared Beymer, former mayor of Denison, and Corey Curnyn, a councilmember, filed a motion late last week for a judgment notwithstanding the verdict or a new trial.
A motion for a judgment notwithstanding asks the judge to enter a judgment for the party that lost a lawsuit, despite the decision of the jury.
Beymer and Curnyn were the defendants in a defamation lawsuit filed by Lisa Koch, the city clerk, and Terry Crawford, the city manager/city engineer.
On April 20, an eight-person jury voted unanimously to award $215,000 in damages to Koch and $125,000 in damages to Crawford.
In his motion, filed on April 29, Phillips said that his clients are entitled to the judgment notwithstanding the verdict because they filed a motion for directed verdict on April 18 in anticipation of the Koch and Crawford resting their case.
The directed verdict sought a ruling on 11 points. Among the points were claims that Koch and Crawford failed to show actual malice, establish defamation, establish outrageous conduct on the part of the defendants, and failed to offer sufficient evidence of willful and wanton disregard to support submission of punitive damage.
Among the other 11 points were that statements accusing Koch of lying were true or substantially true; and that the “one-percent” statement made by Curnyn on January 24, 2019, was not about Koch or Crawford.
Two of the 11 points were granted by the judge – that qualified privilege applied to the statement that Koch and Crawford would not find work anywhere, and that Koch and Crawford were public figures. The other points in the motion for a directed verdict were denied.
In his motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict, Phillips said the court should have directed a verdict for his clients on the following points:
- That the issues investigated were matters of public concern
- That there was insufficient evidence of outrageous conduct
The motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict addressed three statements the plaintiffs alleged were defamatory and said that the judge should have directed a verdict for Beymer and Curnyn on the three statements because evidence was insufficient to show the statements were made with actual malice, and the statements were privileged (statements made in the performance of official duties).
Specifically, Phillips said in the motion that the one percent comment made by Curnyn was not defamatory in that it was not of and concerning Koch and Crawford, there was no evidence that the statement was false and there was no evidence that it harmed Koch and Crawford; that the one percent comment was protected speech.
Phillips said the court submitted the claim for punitive damages over his objections. He cited Iowa law that says punitive damages may only be awarded if a plaintiff has proven by a preponderance of clear, convincing and satisfactory evidence that the conduct of the defendant constituted willful and wanton disregard for the rights or safety of another.
He said that there was no evidence offered by Koch and Crawford:
-that tended to show actual or legal malice by Beymer and Curnyn
-from which a jury could find that either Beymer or Curnyn entertained doubts about either the truth of their statements or a legitimate need to investigate
-from which a jury could find that the suspension and investigation of Koch and Crawford was motivated by anything other than a good faith desire to ascertain the truth about the matters that were investigated
Phillips added that Beymer and Curnyn relied on the advice of counsel in suspending Koch and Crawford, pending the completion of an investigation, and were advised not to reveal details about what was to be investigated.
He said Beymer and Curnyn repeatedly reminded the public that it should not draw any conclusion based on the mere fact that an investigation was being conducted.
Phillips also claimed the verdict for Crawford and against Beymer was inconsistent because it awarded of $2,500 in punitive damages for defamation, although Crawford did not have a claim against Beymer for defamation.
Phillips continued that if the court determines that the motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict will not be sustained in its entirety, then Beymer and Curnyn are entitled to a new trial.
He said the judge should have ruled on the defendants’ motion for summary judgment prior to the trial and that the judge should not have allowed the plaintiffs to amend their petition to conform to the proof.
On the latter point, Phillips claimed that throughout the trial, the plaintiffs deliberately and repeatedly mischaracterized Curnyn’s one-percent statement by changing the words and then, shortly before the plaintiffs rested, they moved to change the allegation to the words Curnyn actually said.
The actual statement is “We haven’t’ touched on one percent of what the investigation is about.”
Philips had objected to this motion, claiming that the plaintiffs pursued a moving target and waited until the end of their case to move to use the actual statement, thereby depriving Beymer and Curnyn of a complete defense.
Philips also wrote that hearsay objections made by the plaintiffs in regard to the Trisha Fink matter should not have been sustained by the judge. He cited law that says testimony offered to show that a statement was made which is not offered for the truth of the matter asserted is not hearsay.
Phillips told the Denison Bulletin and Review via email that the deadline for the plaintiffs to file a response is May 10. He added he does not know if the motion will be set for a hearing.