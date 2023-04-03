Attorney General Brenna Bird met with Crawford County law enforcement in Denison on Thursday morning to talk about how the attorney general’s office can best serve Iowans in Crawford County.

During the meeting, Bird met with members of Crawford County’s attorney and sheriff’s offices, the Denison Police Department and other county leaders. Discussions centered on combatting the rise of drug overdose deaths, especially among young Iowans, and the numerous ways state and local leaders can work together in providing justice for Iowa crime victims.

“Every county is different and faces a unique set of challenges,” said Bird. “The work of law enforcement in Denison and across Crawford County is vital to ensuring the safety of our communities. Our office will always support first responders and assist them in protecting victims, getting criminals off the streets, and keeping Iowa families safe.”