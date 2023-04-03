Attorney General Brenna Bird met with Crawford County law enforcement in Denison on Thursday morning to talk about how the attorney general’s office can best serve Iowans in Crawford County.
During the meeting, Bird met with members of Crawford County’s attorney and sheriff’s offices, the Denison Police Department and other county leaders. Discussions centered on combatting the rise of drug overdose deaths, especially among young Iowans, and the numerous ways state and local leaders can work together in providing justice for Iowa crime victims.
“Every county is different and faces a unique set of challenges,” said Bird. “The work of law enforcement in Denison and across Crawford County is vital to ensuring the safety of our communities. Our office will always support first responders and assist them in protecting victims, getting criminals off the streets, and keeping Iowa families safe.”
Bird is traveling the state each week as part of her commitment to work in all 99 counties each year. The visits are focused on building relationships with law enforcement officers, county attorneys and other local leaders to best serve Iowans across the state. Crawford County was the 51st county she has traveled to since taking office January 3.