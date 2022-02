Auction of beef trophies raises $28,500

The auction of beef trophies to be awarded at the Crawford County Fair this summer brought in $28,500 at the Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association banquet Saturday night at Boulders Conference Center.

Following is the list of trophies, the buyer and the amount each trophy sold for.

Grand Champion Steer: Bank Iowa, $1,700

Reserve Champion Steer: Hawley Insurance, Russ and Jace Hawley, $1,400

Grand Champion Market Heifer: Crawford County Bank, $1,400

Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Availa Bank, $1,500

Champion Breeding Heifer, Dairy Sweet, Dunlap, $2,600

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer, Seaton Vet Clinic, $1,700

Champion Feeder Calf (bull/steer): Bohlmann Inc., $1,300

Champion Feeder Calf (heifer): Michael Christenson, Christenson Agri Services, $1,100

Champion Lightweight Steer: Farm Service Coop, $1,100

Champion Medium weight Steer: The Andersons Ethanol, $1,300

Champion Heavyweight Steer: Denison Livestock Auction in Memory of Erv Pauley, $1,200

Crawford County Born Steer: United Bank of Iowa, $1,300

Crawford County Born Heifer: Kurt Kastner, Hoegemeyer Seed, $1,500

Champion Performance Beef: Community Bank, $1,200

Crawford County Born Breeding Heifer: United Bank of Iowa, $2,000

Champion Cow/Calf: United Bank of Iowa, $1,500

Champion Rate of Gain Steer: RAM Trucking, $1,400

Champion Rate of Gain Heifer: Henningsen Family in memory of Robert Henningsen, $1,200

Senior Showmanship: Chris Thelen, Goshorn Seed/Pioneer: $1,200

Intermediate Showmanship: Hoffman Agency, $1,100