Audubon man fatally injured in accident in Carroll County

Micheal Snyder, 35, of Audubon, died on Friday after he went through a stop sign and struck another vehicle traveling through the same intersection on Highway 141 east of Manning.

The accident happened at 6:44 a.m.

Snyder was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on Eagle Avenue and failed to stop at a posted stop sign. Craig Gruhn, 53, of Manning, was driving a 2019 Mack semi east on Highway 141 and was struck by Snyder’s vehicle. Snyder’s vehicle came to rest on the eastbound shoulder and Gruhn’s semi, owned by Farmer’s Cooperative Company, of Arcadia, came to rest in the north ditch.

The Iowa State Patrol report says Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt.

No injury was reported to Gruhn.

The case remains under investigation.

