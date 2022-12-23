Austin Schaben to compete in auctioneer contest

Austin Schaben, of Dunlap, will be competing early next year in an event to qualify for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship (WLAC).

The final of three qualifying events for the WLAC will be hosted by Windsor Livestock Auction Co., Inc. in Windsor, Missouri, on January 4.

Opening ceremonies will commence at 12 p.m. with the awards presentation following the competition.

Schaben is among 48 contestants who will compete for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the semifinals for the 2023 WLAC at Arcadia Stockyard in Arcadia, Florida.

Schaben is a third generation auctioneer from Dunlap. He attended Missouri Auction School and works for Dunlap Livestock Auction.

Dunlap Livestock Auction has produced two world champions – Will Epperly, the 2022 champion, and Jon Schaben, the 2003 champion.

Each qualifying event is a live sale where each contestant auctions at least eight drafts of livestock (traditionally cattle) to actual bidders. Contestants are judged on clarity and quality of their chant, professionalism, ability to catch bids/conduct the sale and how likely the judge would be to hire the auctioneer.

The livestock auction and competition is free to attend. It will also be streamed live on the Livestock Marketing Association’s (LMA) Facebook page.

The World Livestock Auctioneer Championship will take place in conjunction with the LMA annual convention June 7-10.