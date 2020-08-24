Avenue C/7th Street project to begin September 1

The reconstruction project on Avenue C and 7th Street is scheduled to start September 1, according to a report given by City Manager/City Engineer Terry Crawford at last Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Ten Point Construction, of Denison, is the general contractor.
Crawford said the project should be completed by the end of October or possibly earlier.
The project will involve the milling, patching and the asphalt paving of Avenue C from 1st Avenue North to 7th Street, and from 7th Street from that intersection to Highway 30.
Crawford said the plan is to do the concrete work on the lower end of Avenue C up to 10th Street, so 10th Street can be opened and take care of a lot of traffic that would otherwise have to be diverted.
The bypass detour for the work area is Avenue B.
Ten Point is also the general contractor for a project to reconstruct North 20th Street from Ridge Road to Frontier Road. Crawford said the council will be asked to act on Ten Point’s contract and bond for that project at its next meeting.
He added that Ten Point would move to the 20th Street project as soon as the Avenue C/7th Street project is completed.