Back in full force, Tri City BBQ Fest returns

What's new?
“Kids ‘Que”
"Celebrate Pork’ series adds pork chop element and additional prize money
After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tri City BBQ Fest is back on for this fall.
“We’re looking forward to a full-scale event,” said Evan Blakley, Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County executive director. “If our fans think back to 2019 - and how large that was with the full streets and full lineup headlined by national entertainers – that’s the type of event we’re going back to in 2021.”
A scaled-back event, called the Backyard Brew & ‘Que, took place in 2021, but did not include the professional barbecue competition sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).
The Tri City BBQ Fest has locked in the third weekend in September as the yearly date for the event, so this year it will take place on Friday, September 17, and Saturday, September 18.
“Last year would have been our seventh annual event but we took a break, so this year is the seventh annual Tri City BBQ Fest – back as big as ever,” Blakley said.
The CDC locked in a performer for one of the last open slots earlier this week, and the lineup is nearly set; Blakley expects to make an announcement about the performers in the next two weeks.
The performances will be free.
“The level of entertainment that we’ll provide, for zero admission to the festival and zero admission to the shows, is pretty staggering,” he said. “I don’t think anyone could find this number of bands and this level of bands for free anywhere within a 150 mile radius.”
Most of the preplanning is complete – but many tasks remain during the next two months.
“One thing we are launching right now is our sponsorship drive, which will take about a month in total,” he said. “We should be able to lock in most sponsors within two weeks. We will be reaching out to those folks this week or next week.”
The core of the event is “barbecue, beer and bands,” he said.
“All three of those things will be back in full force,” Blakley said. “On the barbecue side, the food vendors will return; both barbecue and other types of foods.”
A handful of vendors have been locked in but the CDC is seeking more.
“For many of our food vendors, this is the most profitable event that they do all year long,” he said. ”We’d love to add some more variety to our food vendor lineup.”
The KCBS competition will have a new wrinkle this year.
“We’re scaling that up a little bit this year with the ‘celebrate pork’ series,” Blakley said. “We applied and were accepted, so there will be a pork chop element and additional prize money.”
A “Kids ‘Que” in which kids on the BBQ teams may turn in entries, will also take place.
“The amateur barbecue competition will be on Friday, and it’s going to be the largest barbecue competition, for the number of different categories, that we have had,” Blakley said.
“And the prize pot this year is the largest ever.”
The Iowa Craft Beer Tent is slated to return to the event.
“They’ll have more than a dozen taps of Iowa-produced beer as well as the favorite domestics that people like around the area,” he said.
Wine, seltzers, wine coolers, and some new selections will also be available.
“Beyond our core features, there will be many other parts of the event that create a rounded experience and extend our visitor stays, which is good for tourism,” Blakley said.
“A lot of families come to the event; it’s important to have things for the kids to do, so our inflatable attractions and other kids’ attractions will be back this year.”
Following the pandemic, the CDC has struggled to find a petting zoo and pony rides for the event.
“We have lit up the phones and so far have not had success – and we started this very early this year,” he said. “We’ll continue to put the feelers out there; if someone has something entertaining for kids to do that we could contract, we would certainly entertain that possibility.”
The CDC will continue to search for alternative kids events.
The popular “water walkers” (inflatable spheres) game will return.
“That is always a huge draw, and we have some new inflatable attractions that we are bringing to the table this year, as well,” Blakley said.
Non-food vendors, which weren’t allowed at the scaled-back event a year ago, will be welcome at the event this year.
“We are bringing back the people or companies that want to share their products or services this year,” he said. “We already have a lot of interest in that, so contact us if you’d like to be a vendor at the festival and have an audience of up to 12,000 visitors a day.”
The Hog Wild Car Show will also be back this year; it will take place in the “safety zone” parking lot.
“They are expecting up to 200 vehicles this year,” Blakley said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to see that return.”
As many as five class reunions may also take place during the Tri City BBQ Fest.
“We’re still working on getting those folks locked in,” Blakley said. “They’re looking at renting tents that can be their home bases; it brings a good number of people when you have even just a couple of class reunions.”