Back in full force, Tri City BBQ Fest returns

Following the pandemic, the CDC has struggled to find a petting zoo and pony rides for the event.

“We have lit up the phones and so far have not had success – and we started this very early this year,” he said. “We’ll continue to put the feelers out there; if someone has something entertaining for kids to do that we could contract, we would certainly entertain that possibility.”

The CDC will continue to search for alternative kids events.

The popular “water walkers” (inflatable spheres) game will return.

“That is always a huge draw, and we have some new inflatable attractions that we are bringing to the table this year, as well,” Blakley said.

Non-food vendors, which weren’t allowed at the scaled-back event a year ago, will be welcome at the event this year.

“We are bringing back the people or companies that want to share their products or services this year,” he said. “We already have a lot of interest in that, so contact us if you’d like to be a vendor at the festival and have an audience of up to 12,000 visitors a day.”

The Hog Wild Car Show will also be back this year; it will take place in the “safety zone” parking lot.