Back in the gym; DHS 2021 Graduation is Sunday

A year ago, the graduation ceremony at Denison High School (DHS) took place in an unfamiliar place in an unfamiliar way due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 graduating class walked across a stage in the school’s bus barn while parents, siblings and friends cheered them on from inside cars that were allowed to drive through.

The 2021 graduation ceremony will see a return to a more familiar setting in the DHS gymnasium – and a return to something like a normal ceremony.

“I don’t know if we’re calling it ‘normal,’ but it will be as normal as it can be,” said Michael Phipps, DHS guidance counselor.

“We’re not limiting number of seats or anything, but we are still asking the families to be reasonable on who is coming.”

Addresses will be given by two seniors. Hannah Neemann will be the student speaker and Kennedy Marten will give the commencement address.

The DHS choir will perform, but the band will not attend.

“The band made a recording for us but they won’t be there in person this year,” Phipps said.

Graduation will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday.