Back to the DHS gym; Fiesta Mariachi returns

The annual Denison School mariachi fundraising event, “Fiesta Mariachi,” will return to the Denison High School (DHS) gymnasium on April 9.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic; an abbreviated version, with performances but without food, took place in 2021 at Washington Park.

“It’s going to be a good night to get back to the gym with food involved – we haven’t been able to do that for a couple of years,” said Ruben Newell, instrumental music teacher at DHS.

Robert Lopez, a mariachi educator in the Clark County School District in Las Vegas, Nevada, will return for the event.

Clark County has one of the biggest school districts in the United States, and has one of the largest mariachi programs in the country.

“He’ll be here Friday and Saturday working with our students,” Newell said. “There’s going to be a (mariachi) group from Storm Lake coming down on Saturday, also. They will all get time with him.”

The Midwest doesn’t provide a lot of opportunities for students to work with a range of mariachi educators.

“So we always like to take the time, when we can, to bring someone out to do that,” Newell said.

“It’s always good to have an outside person come and give their thoughts. He’s a full-time mariachi educator, and he’s a professional mariachi himself.”

Lopez brings tradition and expertise, and the students always learn a lot from his lessons; he works with the students on techniques the school doesn’t always have time to get to, he said.

“It’s something we look forward to, and he looks forward to it, too,” Newell said.

Lopez always contacts Newell early to find out the date of Fiesta Mariachi.

“He’s always excited to come out and work with our students,” he said.

The current school year has continued to be a transition back to “normal,” Newell said.

“We’ve been very deliberate this year in how we are teaching things to both compensate for the lost time and try to accelerate the learning process to get them caught back up where they need to be,” he said.

“That goes for everything: jazz band, mariachi, concert band, marching band; everything. We just have to adjust that way.”

Newell said the Denison mariachi program, which is in its 10th year, is still unusual for the state.

Storm Lake’s program is very new – and was set back by the pandemic.

Marshalltown has decided to start a group next year.

“We have obviously been noticed, and slowly but surely they (other schools) are starting to see the positives in it,” he said.

Denison’s top mariachi ensemble, Mariachi Reyes del Oeste, tested the waters with performances in Sioux City last weekend.

Newell said the group is in good form and ready for Fiesta Mariachi, which will begin with food at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

The Denison and Storm Lake mariachi groups will perform beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15 with the meal and $10 without; tickets for children (ages 5-11) are $5 with the meal and $3 without.