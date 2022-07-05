Time travel to replace dinosaurs

“Back to the Future,” will be Kiron’s second “Movie in the Park” event, which is an ongoing series presented by the Kiron Community Club as a fundraiser for the Kiron 125th anniversary celebration.

The original plan had been to show “Jurassic Park,” but that plan came apart when a public performance license was sought.

“When we called the company to purchase the licensing, we were unable to get it due to the new release in the Jurassic Park series that is in theaters right now,” said Jen Hoaglund, Kiron City Council member.

“So we are unable to show that until after Labor Day.”

Once it was discovered that a different film would have to be selected, the Kiron Community Club put a poll on the organization’s Facebook page.

“Back to the Future” beat 13 other options to become the choice for the July movie.

The 1985 film stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, and a time-traveling DeLorean.

“It’s going to bring back a lot of memories for some of us,” Hoaglund said.

“Back to the Future” and its two sequels were directed by Robert Zemeckis, who won an Oscar for directing “Forrest Gump.” His many films include “Romancing the Stone,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Cast Away” and “The Polar Express.”

“We’re hoping for each movie to increase our attendance,” Hoaglund said. “That’s why we let the public vote - so we make sure we’re picking the best selection for these movies as popular opinion.”

The first Movie in the Park, in June, was “The Sandlot.”

Hoaglund said the event went over well.

“It was a really good showing,” she said. “We had about 60 people in attendance. ‘The Sandlot’ is a great movie, so there were a lot of laughs.”

Some of the attendees had played baseball at the Kiron South Park, where the films are shown, back when a ballpark was still there.

“They came from other towns to watch a baseball movie in the old park where they used to play baseball,” Hoaglund said. “It was a great memory for them.”

The first film event revealed a couple of non-showstopping problems.

“We had a little panicky moment when it came to the sound; I was more nervous trying to get the sound to work than I was on my wedding day,” Hoaglund said.

“There were all these people waiting to watch the movie – but we figured out what the problem was and got the sound going.”

Popcorn was the other hiccup.

“We definitely underestimated our popcorn game,” she said. “That’s one of the things we’re really stepping up for this next movie - providing better popcorn.”

Those issues didn’t prevent the audience from enjoying the film.

“Overall, we’ve had really good feedback. The only bad feedback we had was about the popcorn, and we have a couple of great solutions to fix that,” Hoaglund said. “Overall, it was a great event. I thought to myself a way to gauge if this was a good thing was if people clapped after the movie - and there was a round of applause after it was over.”

The event also did its job as a fundraiser for Kiron’s 2024 quasquicentennial celebration.

“We had a couple of very generous donations, which helped out,” she said. “It really helps that we have sponsors for every movie to cover the cost of the licensing each month. So we don’t have much overhead.”

Film licensing costs can run from $250 to $450.

“It depends on the movie and it depends on how many people you have in the audience; it depends if you’re showing it indoors or outdoors, how new it is and the popularity of it,” Hoaglund said.

The showing of “Back to the Future” is being sponsored by Lindstrom Farm Supply.

There is no fee to watch the film; the Kiron Community Club is asking for a freewill donation to go toward the 125th anniversary celebration.

Proceeds from the concessions stand will also go toward the celebration.

Hoaglund noted that the Kiron South Park will be fogged prior to the movie to help with bugs.

Attendees should bring their own seating.