Backtrack Vocals to bring a cappella arrangements to Donna Reed Theater

The first concert in the Crawford County Arts series will be presented on Monday, October 17, at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.
On stage will be Backtrack Vocals, a five-person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sponsors are Crawford County Arts, Les Lewis and Availa Bank.
Backtrack Vocals began its musical journey by launching a YouTube channel through which they attracted millions of new fans with their music videos of new arrangements of familiar songs.
At the October 17 concert, audience members will hear a wide array music including the following well-known songs and medley of songs: Walking On Sunshine, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Sweet Caroline, This is Me (from The Greatest Showman), Uptown Funk, Temptations medley, Beethoven medley, Mary Poppins medley, I’ll Be There/Lean On Me medley and Rainbow Over America medley – patriotic and traditional.