Backtrack Vocals to bring a cappella arrangements to Donna Reed Theater

The first concert in the Crawford County Arts series will be presented on Monday, October 17, at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.

On stage will be Backtrack Vocals, a five-person professional a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards and Broadway songs with all-new vocal (and beatbox) arrangements.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sponsors are Crawford County Arts, Les Lewis and Availa Bank.

Backtrack Vocals began its musical journey by launching a YouTube channel through which they attracted millions of new fans with their music videos of new arrangements of familiar songs.