Bacon Buddies at the fair creates fulfilling moments and memories

People filled the bleachers at the Crawford County Fair show ring at around 6 p.m. on Saturday, not to watch the presentation of trophies to the top livestock entries but to watch Bacon Buddies, a first-of-its kind event for the county fair.

During the Bacon Buddies pig show, individuals served by WESCO Industries drove hogs around the ring with help of mentors who are 4-H or FFA members.

WESCO Industries offers services to people with disabilities, and on Saturday, each WESCO individual was paired with two mentors as they drove their pig around the ring.

The WESCO individuals were the “Buddies,” and the bacon was obviously the pigs.

No prior training was required by the Buddies. They showed up and worked with the two mentors assigned to them.

The Bacon Buddies pig show is a program of the Iowa Pork Producers Association to give individuals who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities a chance to take a pig into the show ring.

The Bacon Buddies pig show takes place at the Iowa State Fair, but organizing a Bacon Buddies show on the county level is encouraged.

Payton Henningsen, daughter of Dean and Steph Henningsen, participated in Bacon Buddies at the Iowa State Fair last year and decided to bring it to Crawford County this year.

Payton explained that she had wanted to be a mentor for Bacon Buddies at the Iowa State Fair last year after seeing the show the previous year.

Payton and her brother, Jaxson, both filled out applications.

“I was lucky enough to be one of 32 4-H and FFA members from among over 100 who applied to go into the ring with an Iowa Special Olympian last year,” she said.

Payton and an FFA member from Story County were the mentors for Marissa Christiansen, an Iowa Special Olympian from Stuart.

During the show on Saturday, Steph Henningsen talked about Payton’s reaction after participating in Bacon Buddies at the Iowa State Fair last year.

“When she got out of the show ring last year, she said, ‘We’re bringing this back to Crawford County.’ I told her to do it. It’s a great senior project and good for government (class) credits, and she just rolled with it,” said Steph. “I’m very proud of her for doing this. This is all on her.”

But Payton said her mother did a lot more work than she takes credit for.

“We (Payton and her mother) spent many afternoons, long nights and hours in the early mornings planning all of this,” she said.

The show took participation not only by mentors but also a lot of volunteers.

At first, many people were unaware what Bacon Buddies was, but after Payton spread the word around, there was no problem signing up mentors.

She said the fair board provided awesome help and a lot of parents of the mentors volunteered to help out as well.

Payton thanked businesses, organizations and individuals who helped with the Bacon Buddies program and especially thanked WESCO Industries.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to hold this event and have it be as successful as it was,” she said.

Payton said Bacon Buddies has a number of purposes.

“The one I really enjoy the most is to give people with intellectual disabilities a chance to be in the agricultural industry, because not many are able to participate in the industry,” she said.

“We’re doing this again next year,” she added. “This was a great turnout for our first year.”

A special team, Team Willow, was the last to enter the show ring on Saturday. Jessica Raymie talked about her daughter, Willow, who has autism, and the t-shirt fundraiser Team Willow conducts every year, with proceeds donated to different organizations.

Payton is related to the Raymies.

“Last year we donated to OAR, Organization of Autism Research, which helps employ those with autism out in the community. It’s a nationwide organization,” she said.

“This year we donated our proceeds to a Crawford County-based organization, Project Lifesaver,” Jessica added.

Project Lifesaver is a program for families with members who have autism, cognitive disabilities, dementia, Alzheimer’s or other special needs.

At-risk individuals are given a wristband that contains a battery-operated radio transmitter; the wristband transmits a pulse once every second on an FCC-licensed frequency that can be picked up by a radio receiver.

Earlier this summer, nine individuals in Crawford County were trained and certified to use Project Lifesaver equipment to search for missing individuals.

Payton summed up why she wanted to bring Bacon Buddies to Crawford County.

“I felt inspired to make an impact in more people’s lives, especially at the county level as there are not many people who can participate at the state level,” she said.

During the show, as she announced and watched the Buddies and mentors herd pigs around the ring, Payton said, “This is why we bring this to you guys. I felt that way almost a year ago standing in the ring with my Buddie and my other mentor, going away walking with a smile.