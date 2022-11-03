Bale fire sparks major field fire

A major field fire to the south and west of Ricketts on Wednesday caused the town to be evacuated as firefighters from around western Iowa battled the fire.

Burning cornstalk bales on the back of a trailer sparked the fire.

Every county fire department responded – along with units from other cities around western Iowa.

Kyle Schultz, a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors and a farmer in the Charter Oak area, ended up in charge of the fire scene because of his other role as a volunteer Charter Oak firefighter.

“I was a mile east of there in a field putting anhydrous on,” he said.

The fire was reported at 11:46 a.m.

“It came in as a trailer with bales on it on fire, so we made our way to the fire station and got on the first truck going out,” Schultz said.

The fire had already jumped into a field and grown large by that point.

“It was two separate fires – actually three – if you consider the trailer and the bales at the residence,” he said.

They went to work on the field fire; the wind and the low humidity pushed the fire rapidly to the north.

“We just started attacking that to get ahead of it and contain it. That’s what we focused on the most was to contain it and keep it within that initial section of ground.”

Before long, he was directing the response.

“Everybody was calling me,” Schultz said. “I guess I was in charge through the process of elimination.”

Denison Fire Chief Cory Snowgren and Manilla Fire Captain Corey Gaskill were the other members of the unified command for the fire.

Schultz called Crawford County Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller and told him they needed all the help he could find; seventeen departments and an unknown number of trucks responded to the fire from as far away as Odebolt and Panama.

Miller coordinated fire department resources and Denison Assistant Fire Chief Duane Zenk coordinated getting water to the firefighters.

Schultz couldn’t tell the full extent of the fire at first, but the wind was blowing hard from the south which put Ricketts in its path.

“The smoke cloud was so large we had no idea how far the fire went,” he said.

“We didn’t know what we were up agains, but we knew it was headed right for the town of Ricketts, so I called Greg Miller and said ‘We need to get Ricketts evacuated immediately.’ We just made that call to try to be safe and on the side of caution rather than react to a situation that we can’t control as easily.”

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Denison Police Department took charge of the situation in Ricketts, Miller said.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions converged on the town to assist with the evacuation.

Denison and Schleswig school districts dispatched two buses each to Ricketts at the request of Crawford County Emergency Management.

“The buses were not needed thanks to the hard work and professionalism of so many first responders and volunteers,” Denison/Schleswig Superintendent Mike Pardun told the Bulletin and Review in an email. “Both the Schleswig and Denison districts are happy to support our first responders whenever we might be called upon.”

“It really kind of hits you in the heart when you see a community – when I say community I mean the western part of the state – reacting to the situation we had in Crawford County,” Schultz said.

Water was delivered to the scene from all over.

“The co-ops, DMU, Iowa DOT, area farmers with their spray trailers just kept showing up with water,” he said. “And all the fire department tankers continued to haul water, too.”

The firefighters ended up with more water than they could use.

“But it was there if we needed it,” Schultz said.

Miller said the evacuation order for Ricketts was lifted at about 2 p.m.

With some luck and a lot of help from farmers and their equipment, the field fires were out by around 3 p.m.

Some of the trucks were released then.

Schultz estimated about 650 to 700 acres burned in the fire.

“We’re just glad that nobody got hurt,” Miller said.

“Before we left last night, we dumped a lot of water on (hot) spots and felt pretty confident about them being contained,” Schultz said.

He was out early Thursday morning and called for the Charter Oak and Ricketts fire departments to put more water on several spots that had rekindled.

“I couldn’t sleep, anyway,” Schultz said. “It made me nervous with the wind and knowing that there were some trees you just can’t get out.”

Thursday’s high winds were still a problem, but higher humidity during the day would help lower the fire risk, he said.

“That will help lessen any quick spread – it can still spread but it won’t spread as fast as it did yesterday,” Schultz said.

He said the Charter Oak and Ricketts fire departments would take turns keeping an eye on the area for the rest of Thursday.

Schultz said the crews were tired and he hoped the rainfall predicted for Thursday night and Friday would arrive.