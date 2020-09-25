Ballot request confusion continues

Individuals may call the auditor’s office to check to see if they are registered, she said.

“They can also look on the Iowa Secretary of State website,” Martens said.

“When you go to register to vote it will show if you are already registered.”

Absentee ballots will not be mailed out until October 5, but individuals can check on the Secretary of State website to see where their ballot is in the process, said Amy Pieper, deputy county auditor.

“The Secretary of State’s website is pretty robust,” she said. “You can go in and check if you’re registered, where to go to vote, and to track your ballot.”

“With the trend of 2020, I just think people are afraid and they’re confused,” Martens said. “They’re getting conflicting information and we don’t want to contribute to that. We want to help alleviate that. If there are resources we can provide to voters, we’re glad to do that.”

Pieper said she fields hundreds of calls every day from individuals with absentee ballot questions.

Individuals should not try to vote at the polls on Election Day if they have sent in an absentee ballot, Martens and Pieper said.